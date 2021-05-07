3D Dental Scanners Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027| Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the 3D Dental Scanners market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global 3D Dental Scanners market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global 3D Dental Scanners market.

The research report on the global 3D Dental Scanners market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, 3D Dental Scanners market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The 3D Dental Scanners research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global 3D Dental Scanners market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the 3D Dental Scanners market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global 3D Dental Scanners market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

3D Dental Scanners Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global 3D Dental Scanners market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global 3D Dental Scanners market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

3D Dental Scanners Market Leading Players

3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, 3Shape, AICON 3D Systems, AGE Solutions, ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, Amann Girrbach, ASAHIROENTGEN, Carestream Health, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Condor, Densy3D, Dental Wings, GT Medical, J. Morita, Kulzer, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, ZIRKONZAHN

3D Dental Scanners Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the 3D Dental Scanners market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global 3D Dental Scanners market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

3D Dental Scanners Segmentation by Product



Desktop

Portable

3D Dental Scanners Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global 3D Dental Scanners market?

How will the global 3D Dental Scanners market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global 3D Dental Scanners market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global 3D Dental Scanners market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global 3D Dental Scanners market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 3D Dental Scanners Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key 3D Dental Scanners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Desktop

1.4.3 Portable 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 3D Dental Scanners Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 3D Dental Scanners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global 3D Dental Scanners Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Dental Scanners Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global 3D Dental Scanners Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global 3D Dental Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 3D Dental Scanners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3D Dental Scanners Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Dental Scanners Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 3D Dental Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 3D Dental Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 3D Dental Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 3D Dental Scanners Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 3D Dental Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 3D Dental Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top 3D Dental Scanners Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top 3D Dental Scanners Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States 3D Dental Scanners Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States 3D Dental Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States 3D Dental Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States 3D Dental Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States 3D Dental Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America 3D Dental Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe 3D Dental Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Dental Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America 3D Dental Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Dental Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Dental Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Dental Scanners Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Dental Scanners Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development 12.2 Danaher

12.2.1 Danaher Corporation Information

12.2.2 Danaher Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Danaher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Danaher 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development 12.3 Dentsply Sirona

12.3.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dentsply Sirona Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dentsply Sirona 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.3.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development 12.4 PLANMECA OY

12.4.1 PLANMECA OY Corporation Information

12.4.2 PLANMECA OY Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PLANMECA OY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PLANMECA OY 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.4.5 PLANMECA OY Recent Development 12.5 3Shape

12.5.1 3Shape Corporation Information

12.5.2 3Shape Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3Shape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 3Shape 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.5.5 3Shape Recent Development 12.6 AICON 3D Systems

12.6.1 AICON 3D Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 AICON 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AICON 3D Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AICON 3D Systems 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.6.5 AICON 3D Systems Recent Development 12.7 AGE Solutions

12.7.1 AGE Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 AGE Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AGE Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AGE Solutions 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.7.5 AGE Solutions Recent Development 12.8 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

12.8.1 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

12.8.2 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.8.5 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Recent Development 12.9 Amann Girrbach

12.9.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

12.9.2 Amann Girrbach Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Amann Girrbach Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Amann Girrbach 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.9.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Development 12.10 ASAHIROENTGEN

12.10.1 ASAHIROENTGEN Corporation Information

12.10.2 ASAHIROENTGEN Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ASAHIROENTGEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ASAHIROENTGEN 3D Dental Scanners Products Offered

12.12.1 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Corporation Information

12.12.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Products Offered

12.12.5 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Recent Development 12.13 Condor

12.13.1 Condor Corporation Information

12.13.2 Condor Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Condor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Condor Products Offered

12.13.5 Condor Recent Development 12.14 Densy3D

12.14.1 Densy3D Corporation Information

12.14.2 Densy3D Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Densy3D Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Densy3D Products Offered

12.14.5 Densy3D Recent Development 12.15 Dental Wings

12.15.1 Dental Wings Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dental Wings Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Dental Wings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Dental Wings Products Offered

12.15.5 Dental Wings Recent Development 12.16 GT Medical

12.16.1 GT Medical Corporation Information

12.16.2 GT Medical Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GT Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GT Medical Products Offered

12.16.5 GT Medical Recent Development 12.17 J. Morita

12.17.1 J. Morita Corporation Information

12.17.2 J. Morita Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 J. Morita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 J. Morita Products Offered

12.17.5 J. Morita Recent Development 12.18 Kulzer

12.18.1 Kulzer Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kulzer Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Kulzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kulzer Products Offered

12.18.5 Kulzer Recent Development 12.19 Straumann

12.19.1 Straumann Corporation Information

12.19.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Straumann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Straumann Products Offered

12.19.5 Straumann Recent Development 12.20 Zimmer Biomet

12.20.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Zimmer Biomet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Zimmer Biomet Products Offered

12.20.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development 12.21 ZIRKONZAHN

12.21.1 ZIRKONZAHN Corporation Information

12.21.2 ZIRKONZAHN Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 ZIRKONZAHN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 ZIRKONZAHN Products Offered

12.21.5 ZIRKONZAHN Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 3D Dental Scanners Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 3D Dental Scanners Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

