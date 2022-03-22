3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Sandvik, Carpenter Technology, GE

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “3D Additive Metal Powder Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Additive Metal Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Sandvik
Carpenter Technology
GE
Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology
Hoganas
Falcontech
Erasteel
Xi’an Sailong
H.C. Starck
Material Technology Innovations
Changsha VTECH
Shaanxi Yuguang
GKN Powder
Zhejiang Asia Gerneral
Beijing Baohang Materials
GRIMP Advanced Materials
Market Segmentation by Product:
Iron-based Metal Powder
Titanium Powder
Nickel Metal Powder
Aluminum Metal Powder
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aerospace & Defense
Automobile
Mold Making
Medical
Other
The 3D Additive Metal Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the 3D Additive Metal Powder market expansion?
- What will be the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the 3D Additive Metal Powder market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the 3D Additive Metal Powder market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the 3D Additive Metal Powder market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron-based Metal Powder
1.2.3 Titanium Powder
1.2.4 Nickel Metal Powder
1.2.5 Aluminum Metal Powder
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Mold Making
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Production
2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 3D Additive Metal Powder by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of 3D Additive Metal Powder in 2021
4.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sandvik Overview
12.1.3 Sandvik 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Sandvik 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Sandvik Recent Developments
12.2 Carpenter Technology
12.2.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information
12.2.2 Carpenter Technology Overview
12.2.3 Carpenter Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Carpenter Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Developments
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Overview
12.3.3 GE 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 GE 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 GE Recent Developments
12.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology
12.4.1 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Overview
12.4.3 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Recent Developments
12.5 Hoganas
12.5.1 Hoganas Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hoganas Overview
12.5.3 Hoganas 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Hoganas 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Hoganas Recent Developments
12.6 Falcontech
12.6.1 Falcontech Corporation Information
12.6.2 Falcontech Overview
12.6.3 Falcontech 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Falcontech 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Falcontech Recent Developments
12.7 Erasteel
12.7.1 Erasteel Corporation Information
12.7.2 Erasteel Overview
12.7.3 Erasteel 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Erasteel 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Erasteel Recent Developments
12.8 Xi’an Sailong
12.8.1 Xi’an Sailong Corporation Information
12.8.2 Xi’an Sailong Overview
12.8.3 Xi’an Sailong 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Xi’an Sailong 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Xi’an Sailong Recent Developments
12.9 H.C. Starck
12.9.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information
12.9.2 H.C. Starck Overview
12.9.3 H.C. Starck 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 H.C. Starck 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 H.C. Starck Recent Developments
12.10 Material Technology Innovations
12.10.1 Material Technology Innovations Corporation Information
12.10.2 Material Technology Innovations Overview
12.10.3 Material Technology Innovations 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Material Technology Innovations 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Material Technology Innovations Recent Developments
12.11 Changsha VTECH
12.11.1 Changsha VTECH Corporation Information
12.11.2 Changsha VTECH Overview
12.11.3 Changsha VTECH 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Changsha VTECH 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Changsha VTECH Recent Developments
12.12 Shaanxi Yuguang
12.12.1 Shaanxi Yuguang Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shaanxi Yuguang Overview
12.12.3 Shaanxi Yuguang 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Shaanxi Yuguang 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Shaanxi Yuguang Recent Developments
12.13 GKN Powder
12.13.1 GKN Powder Corporation Information
12.13.2 GKN Powder Overview
12.13.3 GKN Powder 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 GKN Powder 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 GKN Powder Recent Developments
12.14 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral
12.14.1 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Corporation Information
12.14.2 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Overview
12.14.3 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Recent Developments
12.15 Beijing Baohang Materials
12.15.1 Beijing Baohang Materials Corporation Information
12.15.2 Beijing Baohang Materials Overview
12.15.3 Beijing Baohang Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Beijing Baohang Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Beijing Baohang Materials Recent Developments
12.16 GRIMP Advanced Materials
12.16.1 GRIMP Advanced Materials Corporation Information
12.16.2 GRIMP Advanced Materials Overview
12.16.3 GRIMP Advanced Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 GRIMP Advanced Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 GRIMP Advanced Materials Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 3D Additive Metal Powder Production Mode & Process
13.4 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Channels
13.4.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Distributors
13.5 3D Additive Metal Powder Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Industry Trends
14.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Drivers
14.3 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Challenges
14.4 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
