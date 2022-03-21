3D Additive Metal Powder Market 2022 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2028 | Sandvik, Carpenter Technology, GE

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “3D Additive Metal Powder Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4488347/global-and-united-states-3d-additive-metal-powder-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Additive Metal Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik

Carpenter Technology

GE

Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology

Hoganas

Falcontech

Erasteel

Xi’an Sailong

H.C. Starck

Material Technology Innovations

Changsha VTECH

Shaanxi Yuguang

GKN Powder

Zhejiang Asia Gerneral

Beijing Baohang Materials

GRIMP Advanced Materials



Market Segmentation by Product:

Iron-based Metal Powder

Titanium Powder

Nickel Metal Powder

Aluminum Metal Powder

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automobile

Mold Making

Medical

Other



The 3D Additive Metal Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4488347/global-and-united-states-3d-additive-metal-powder-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the 3D Additive Metal Powder market expansion?

What will be the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the 3D Additive Metal Powder market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the 3D Additive Metal Powder market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global 3D Additive Metal Powder market?

Which technological advancements will influence the 3D Additive Metal Powder market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 3D Additive Metal Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Iron-based Metal Powder

2.1.2 Titanium Powder

2.1.3 Nickel Metal Powder

2.1.4 Aluminum Metal Powder

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.2 Automobile

3.1.3 Mold Making

3.1.4 Medical

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 3D Additive Metal Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 3D Additive Metal Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Additive Metal Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 3D Additive Metal Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Additive Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sandvik

7.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sandvik 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sandvik 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development

7.2 Carpenter Technology

7.2.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carpenter Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carpenter Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carpenter Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development

7.3 GE

7.3.1 GE Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Recent Development

7.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology

7.4.1 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Recent Development

7.5 Hoganas

7.5.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hoganas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hoganas 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hoganas 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 Hoganas Recent Development

7.6 Falcontech

7.6.1 Falcontech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Falcontech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Falcontech 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Falcontech 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 Falcontech Recent Development

7.7 Erasteel

7.7.1 Erasteel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Erasteel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Erasteel 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Erasteel 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 Erasteel Recent Development

7.8 Xi’an Sailong

7.8.1 Xi’an Sailong Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xi’an Sailong Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Xi’an Sailong 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Xi’an Sailong 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 Xi’an Sailong Recent Development

7.9 H.C. Starck

7.9.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information

7.9.2 H.C. Starck Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 H.C. Starck 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 H.C. Starck 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 H.C. Starck Recent Development

7.10 Material Technology Innovations

7.10.1 Material Technology Innovations Corporation Information

7.10.2 Material Technology Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Material Technology Innovations 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Material Technology Innovations 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 Material Technology Innovations Recent Development

7.11 Changsha VTECH

7.11.1 Changsha VTECH Corporation Information

7.11.2 Changsha VTECH Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Changsha VTECH 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Changsha VTECH 3D Additive Metal Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 Changsha VTECH Recent Development

7.12 Shaanxi Yuguang

7.12.1 Shaanxi Yuguang Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shaanxi Yuguang Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shaanxi Yuguang 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shaanxi Yuguang Products Offered

7.12.5 Shaanxi Yuguang Recent Development

7.13 GKN Powder

7.13.1 GKN Powder Corporation Information

7.13.2 GKN Powder Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 GKN Powder 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 GKN Powder Products Offered

7.13.5 GKN Powder Recent Development

7.14 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral

7.14.1 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhejiang Asia Gerneral Recent Development

7.15 Beijing Baohang Materials

7.15.1 Beijing Baohang Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beijing Baohang Materials Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Beijing Baohang Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Beijing Baohang Materials Products Offered

7.15.5 Beijing Baohang Materials Recent Development

7.16 GRIMP Advanced Materials

7.16.1 GRIMP Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.16.2 GRIMP Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GRIMP Advanced Materials 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GRIMP Advanced Materials Products Offered

7.16.5 GRIMP Advanced Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Distributors

8.3 3D Additive Metal Powder Production Mode & Process

8.4 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 3D Additive Metal Powder Sales Channels

8.4.2 3D Additive Metal Powder Distributors

8.5 3D Additive Metal Powder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4488347/global-and-united-states-3d-additive-metal-powder-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”