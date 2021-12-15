3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2021–2027 | GELEST, Abcr Group, BOSS CHEMICAL

“

The report titled Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3862049/global-3-chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GELEST, Abcr Group, BOSS CHEMICAL, Cnf Development, EMPIRE, Entegris, Finetech Industry Limited, Fluorochem, Hengda Silane Technology, Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech, HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL, Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials, Junwee, Nanjing Chemical Reagent, SiSiB SILICONES, Tangshan Sunfar New Materials, Warshel Chemical Ltd, Watson, Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

95% Purity

97% Purity

98% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Rubber Industry

Plastic Industry

Textile Industry

Printing Industry

Other



The 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3862049/global-3-chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane-market

Table of Contents:

1 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane

1.2 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 95% Purity

1.2.3 97% Purity

1.2.4 98% Purity

1.3 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Rubber Industry

1.3.3 Plastic Industry

1.3.4 Textile Industry

1.3.5 Printing Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production

3.4.1 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production

3.5.1 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production

3.6.1 China 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production

3.7.1 Japan 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GELEST

7.1.1 GELEST 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.1.2 GELEST 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GELEST 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GELEST Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GELEST Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Abcr Group

7.2.1 Abcr Group 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.2.2 Abcr Group 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Abcr Group 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Abcr Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Abcr Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BOSS CHEMICAL

7.3.1 BOSS CHEMICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.3.2 BOSS CHEMICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BOSS CHEMICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BOSS CHEMICAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BOSS CHEMICAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cnf Development

7.4.1 Cnf Development 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cnf Development 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cnf Development 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cnf Development Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cnf Development Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 EMPIRE

7.5.1 EMPIRE 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.5.2 EMPIRE 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.5.3 EMPIRE 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 EMPIRE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 EMPIRE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Entegris

7.6.1 Entegris 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.6.2 Entegris 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Entegris 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Entegris Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Entegris Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Finetech Industry Limited

7.7.1 Finetech Industry Limited 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.7.2 Finetech Industry Limited 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Finetech Industry Limited 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Finetech Industry Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Finetech Industry Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fluorochem

7.8.1 Fluorochem 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fluorochem 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fluorochem 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fluorochem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fluorochem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hengda Silane Technology

7.9.1 Hengda Silane Technology 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hengda Silane Technology 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hengda Silane Technology 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hengda Silane Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hengda Silane Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech

7.10.1 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL

7.11.1 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.11.2 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.11.3 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 HUNAN CHEMFISH PHARMACEUTICAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials

7.12.1 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Junwee

7.13.1 Junwee 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.13.2 Junwee 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Junwee 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Junwee Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Junwee Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Nanjing Chemical Reagent

7.14.1 Nanjing Chemical Reagent 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nanjing Chemical Reagent 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Nanjing Chemical Reagent 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Nanjing Chemical Reagent Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Nanjing Chemical Reagent Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SiSiB SILICONES

7.15.1 SiSiB SILICONES 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.15.2 SiSiB SILICONES 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SiSiB SILICONES 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SiSiB SILICONES Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SiSiB SILICONES Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials

7.16.1 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Warshel Chemical Ltd

7.17.1 Warshel Chemical Ltd 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.17.2 Warshel Chemical Ltd 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Warshel Chemical Ltd 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Warshel Chemical Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Warshel Chemical Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Watson

7.18.1 Watson 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.18.2 Watson 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Watson 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Watson Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Watson Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials

7.19.1 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials Recent Developments/Updates

8 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane

8.4 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Distributors List

9.3 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Industry Trends

10.2 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Growth Drivers

10.3 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Challenges

10.4 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 3-Chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3862049/global-3-chloropropylmethyldimethoxysilane-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”