2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2028 | Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Capot Chemical, Anant Pharmaceuticals

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4375118/global-2-4-dichloro-5-sulfamoylbenzoic-acid-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Capot Chemical, Anant Pharmaceuticals, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, BOC Sciences, Cinchona Biosciences, Sai Carbohydrates, Aromsyn
Market Segmentation by Product:
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Chemical Reagents
Others
The 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4375118/global-2-4-dichloro-5-sulfamoylbenzoic-acid-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market expansion?
- What will be the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity 98%
1.2.3 Purity 99%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.3 Chemical Reagents
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production
2.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid in 2021
4.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical
12.1.1 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Overview
12.1.3 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Recent Developments
12.2 Capot Chemical
12.2.1 Capot Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Capot Chemical Overview
12.2.3 Capot Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Capot Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Capot Chemical Recent Developments
12.3 Anant Pharmaceuticals
12.3.1 Anant Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.3.2 Anant Pharmaceuticals Overview
12.3.3 Anant Pharmaceuticals 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Anant Pharmaceuticals 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Anant Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
12.4 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical
12.4.1 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Overview
12.4.3 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Recent Developments
12.5 Triveni Chemicals
12.5.1 Triveni Chemicals Corporation Information
12.5.2 Triveni Chemicals Overview
12.5.3 Triveni Chemicals 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Triveni Chemicals 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Triveni Chemicals Recent Developments
12.6 BOC Sciences
12.6.1 BOC Sciences Corporation Information
12.6.2 BOC Sciences Overview
12.6.3 BOC Sciences 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 BOC Sciences 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 BOC Sciences Recent Developments
12.7 Cinchona Biosciences
12.7.1 Cinchona Biosciences Corporation Information
12.7.2 Cinchona Biosciences Overview
12.7.3 Cinchona Biosciences 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Cinchona Biosciences 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Cinchona Biosciences Recent Developments
12.8 Sai Carbohydrates
12.8.1 Sai Carbohydrates Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sai Carbohydrates Overview
12.8.3 Sai Carbohydrates 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Sai Carbohydrates 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Sai Carbohydrates Recent Developments
12.9 Aromsyn
12.9.1 Aromsyn Corporation Information
12.9.2 Aromsyn Overview
12.9.3 Aromsyn 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Aromsyn 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Aromsyn Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Production Mode & Process
13.4 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Sales Channels
13.4.2 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Distributors
13.5 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Industry Trends
14.2 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Drivers
14.3 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Challenges
14.4 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 2,4-Dichloro-5-Sulfamoylbenzoic Acid Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4375118/global-2-4-dichloro-5-sulfamoylbenzoic-acid-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”