2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Hisunny Chemical, Unichemist, Dayang Chem

The report titled Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hisunny Chemical, Unichemist, Dayang Chem, Xingsheng Technology, Haihang Industry, Shanghai GuChuang, Sunlight Pharmaceutical, Hubei Norna Technology, Shanghai Canbi Pharma, Hairui, Lumtec, SHOLON

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity ≥98%

Purity ≥99%

Purity ≥99.5%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machinery & Electronics

Aerospace

Large Motor

Heat-resistant Materials

Solar Battery

Others



The 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity ≥98%

1.2.3 Purity ≥99%

1.2.4 Purity ≥99.5%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Machinery & Electronics

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Large Motor

1.3.5 Heat-resistant Materials

1.3.6 Solar Battery

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production

2.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hisunny Chemical

12.1.1 Hisunny Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hisunny Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Hisunny Chemical 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hisunny Chemical 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Hisunny Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Unichemist

12.2.1 Unichemist Corporation Information

12.2.2 Unichemist Overview

12.2.3 Unichemist 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Unichemist 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Unichemist Recent Developments

12.3 Dayang Chem

12.3.1 Dayang Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dayang Chem Overview

12.3.3 Dayang Chem 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dayang Chem 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Dayang Chem Recent Developments

12.4 Xingsheng Technology

12.4.1 Xingsheng Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Xingsheng Technology Overview

12.4.3 Xingsheng Technology 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Xingsheng Technology 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Xingsheng Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Haihang Industry

12.5.1 Haihang Industry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Haihang Industry Overview

12.5.3 Haihang Industry 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Haihang Industry 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Haihang Industry Recent Developments

12.6 Shanghai GuChuang

12.6.1 Shanghai GuChuang Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanghai GuChuang Overview

12.6.3 Shanghai GuChuang 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shanghai GuChuang 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Shanghai GuChuang Recent Developments

12.7 Sunlight Pharmaceutical

12.7.1 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Overview

12.7.3 Sunlight Pharmaceutical 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sunlight Pharmaceutical 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

12.8 Hubei Norna Technology

12.8.1 Hubei Norna Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hubei Norna Technology Overview

12.8.3 Hubei Norna Technology 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hubei Norna Technology 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Hubei Norna Technology Recent Developments

12.9 Shanghai Canbi Pharma

12.9.1 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai Canbi Pharma 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanghai Canbi Pharma 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Recent Developments

12.10 Hairui

12.10.1 Hairui Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hairui Overview

12.10.3 Hairui 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hairui 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Hairui Recent Developments

12.11 Lumtec

12.11.1 Lumtec Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lumtec Overview

12.11.3 Lumtec 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lumtec 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Lumtec Recent Developments

12.12 SHOLON

12.12.1 SHOLON Corporation Information

12.12.2 SHOLON Overview

12.12.3 SHOLON 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SHOLON 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 SHOLON Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Production Mode & Process

13.4 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Sales Channels

13.4.2 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Distributors

13.5 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Industry Trends

14.2 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Drivers

14.3 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Challenges

14.4 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 2,3,3′,4′-Biphenyl Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (α – BPDA) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

