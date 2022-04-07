(2022) Leisure Boats Radar Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies | Garmin, Navico, Fruno

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Leisure Boats Radar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Leisure Boats Radar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Leisure Boats Radar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Leisure Boats Radar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Leisure Boats Radar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Leisure Boats Radar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Leisure Boats Radar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Garmin

Navico

Fruno

Raymarine

Humminbird

Samyung ENC

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Icom Inc.



Market Segmentation by Product:

Enclosed Radome Radar

Open Array Radars



Market Segmentation by Application:

Motorboats

Sailboats

Others



The Leisure Boats Radar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Leisure Boats Radar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Leisure Boats Radar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Leisure Boats Radar Product Introduction

1.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Leisure Boats Radar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Leisure Boats Radar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Leisure Boats Radar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Leisure Boats Radar Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Leisure Boats Radar Industry Trends

1.5.2 Leisure Boats Radar Market Drivers

1.5.3 Leisure Boats Radar Market Challenges

1.5.4 Leisure Boats Radar Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Leisure Boats Radar Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Enclosed Radome Radar

2.1.2 Open Array Radars

2.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Leisure Boats Radar Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Motorboats

3.1.2 Sailboats

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Leisure Boats Radar Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Leisure Boats Radar Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Leisure Boats Radar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Leisure Boats Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Leisure Boats Radar in 2021

4.2.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Leisure Boats Radar Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Leisure Boats Radar Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Leisure Boats Radar Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Leisure Boats Radar Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Leisure Boats Radar Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Leisure Boats Radar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Leisure Boats Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Leisure Boats Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Leisure Boats Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Leisure Boats Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Leisure Boats Radar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Leisure Boats Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Leisure Boats Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Leisure Boats Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Leisure Boats Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Leisure Boats Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Leisure Boats Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Garmin

7.1.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Garmin Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Garmin Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.1.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.2 Navico

7.2.1 Navico Corporation Information

7.2.2 Navico Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Navico Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Navico Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.2.5 Navico Recent Development

7.3 Fruno

7.3.1 Fruno Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fruno Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fruno Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fruno Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.3.5 Fruno Recent Development

7.4 Raymarine

7.4.1 Raymarine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Raymarine Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Raymarine Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Raymarine Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.4.5 Raymarine Recent Development

7.5 Humminbird

7.5.1 Humminbird Corporation Information

7.5.2 Humminbird Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Humminbird Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Humminbird Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.5.5 Humminbird Recent Development

7.6 Samyung ENC

7.6.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samyung ENC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samyung ENC Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samyung ENC Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.6.5 Samyung ENC Recent Development

7.7 Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Japan Radio Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Japan Radio Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Japan Radio Co., Ltd. Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Japan Radio Co., Ltd. Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.7.5 Japan Radio Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Icom Inc.

7.8.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Icom Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Icom Inc. Leisure Boats Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Icom Inc. Leisure Boats Radar Products Offered

7.8.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Leisure Boats Radar Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Leisure Boats Radar Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Leisure Boats Radar Distributors

8.3 Leisure Boats Radar Production Mode & Process

8.4 Leisure Boats Radar Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Leisure Boats Radar Sales Channels

8.4.2 Leisure Boats Radar Distributors

8.5 Leisure Boats Radar Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

