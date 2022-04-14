(2022) AC Motor Spindles Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies | Westwind, Fischer Precise, Kessler

“

A newly published report titled “AC Motor Spindles Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Motor Spindles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Motor Spindles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Motor Spindles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Motor Spindles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Motor Spindles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Motor Spindles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Westwind

Fischer Precise

Kessler

Siemens

Guangzhou Haozhi

IBAG

Nakanishi

GMN

Air Bearing

Alfred Jäger

Step-Tec

Posa

KLKJ

Heinz Fiege GmbH

SycoTec

Parfaite Tool

HSD

Zimmer

Shenzhen Sufeng

ZYS



Market Segmentation by Product:

Rolling Motor Spindles

Air Bearing Motor Spindles

Liquid Journal Motor Spindles

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

PCB Industry

Consumer Electronic

Machinery Manufacturing

Automotive and Aerospace

Others



The AC Motor Spindles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Motor Spindles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Motor Spindles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Motor Spindles Product Introduction

1.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AC Motor Spindles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AC Motor Spindles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AC Motor Spindles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AC Motor Spindles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AC Motor Spindles Industry Trends

1.5.2 AC Motor Spindles Market Drivers

1.5.3 AC Motor Spindles Market Challenges

1.5.4 AC Motor Spindles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AC Motor Spindles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rolling Motor Spindles

2.1.2 Air Bearing Motor Spindles

2.1.3 Liquid Journal Motor Spindles

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AC Motor Spindles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB Industry

3.1.2 Consumer Electronic

3.1.3 Machinery Manufacturing

3.1.4 Automotive and Aerospace

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AC Motor Spindles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AC Motor Spindles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AC Motor Spindles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AC Motor Spindles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AC Motor Spindles in 2021

4.2.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AC Motor Spindles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Motor Spindles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AC Motor Spindles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AC Motor Spindles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AC Motor Spindles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Motor Spindles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Motor Spindles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Motor Spindles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Motor Spindles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Spindles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Spindles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Motor Spindles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Motor Spindles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Motor Spindles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Motor Spindles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Spindles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Spindles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Westwind

7.1.1 Westwind Corporation Information

7.1.2 Westwind Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Westwind AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Westwind AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.1.5 Westwind Recent Development

7.2 Fischer Precise

7.2.1 Fischer Precise Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fischer Precise Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fischer Precise AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fischer Precise AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.2.5 Fischer Precise Recent Development

7.3 Kessler

7.3.1 Kessler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kessler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kessler AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kessler AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.3.5 Kessler Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Guangzhou Haozhi

7.5.1 Guangzhou Haozhi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Guangzhou Haozhi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Guangzhou Haozhi AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Guangzhou Haozhi AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.5.5 Guangzhou Haozhi Recent Development

7.6 IBAG

7.6.1 IBAG Corporation Information

7.6.2 IBAG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IBAG AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IBAG AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.6.5 IBAG Recent Development

7.7 Nakanishi

7.7.1 Nakanishi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nakanishi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nakanishi AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nakanishi AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.7.5 Nakanishi Recent Development

7.8 GMN

7.8.1 GMN Corporation Information

7.8.2 GMN Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GMN AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GMN AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.8.5 GMN Recent Development

7.9 Air Bearing

7.9.1 Air Bearing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Air Bearing Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Air Bearing AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Air Bearing AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.9.5 Air Bearing Recent Development

7.10 Alfred Jäger

7.10.1 Alfred Jäger Corporation Information

7.10.2 Alfred Jäger Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Alfred Jäger AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Alfred Jäger AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.10.5 Alfred Jäger Recent Development

7.11 Step-Tec

7.11.1 Step-Tec Corporation Information

7.11.2 Step-Tec Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Step-Tec AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Step-Tec AC Motor Spindles Products Offered

7.11.5 Step-Tec Recent Development

7.12 Posa

7.12.1 Posa Corporation Information

7.12.2 Posa Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Posa AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Posa Products Offered

7.12.5 Posa Recent Development

7.13 KLKJ

7.13.1 KLKJ Corporation Information

7.13.2 KLKJ Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KLKJ AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KLKJ Products Offered

7.13.5 KLKJ Recent Development

7.14 Heinz Fiege GmbH

7.14.1 Heinz Fiege GmbH Corporation Information

7.14.2 Heinz Fiege GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Heinz Fiege GmbH AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Heinz Fiege GmbH Products Offered

7.14.5 Heinz Fiege GmbH Recent Development

7.15 SycoTec

7.15.1 SycoTec Corporation Information

7.15.2 SycoTec Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SycoTec AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SycoTec Products Offered

7.15.5 SycoTec Recent Development

7.16 Parfaite Tool

7.16.1 Parfaite Tool Corporation Information

7.16.2 Parfaite Tool Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Parfaite Tool AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Parfaite Tool Products Offered

7.16.5 Parfaite Tool Recent Development

7.17 HSD

7.17.1 HSD Corporation Information

7.17.2 HSD Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 HSD AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 HSD Products Offered

7.17.5 HSD Recent Development

7.18 Zimmer

7.18.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zimmer Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zimmer AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zimmer Products Offered

7.18.5 Zimmer Recent Development

7.19 Shenzhen Sufeng

7.19.1 Shenzhen Sufeng Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shenzhen Sufeng Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shenzhen Sufeng AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shenzhen Sufeng Products Offered

7.19.5 Shenzhen Sufeng Recent Development

7.20 ZYS

7.20.1 ZYS Corporation Information

7.20.2 ZYS Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ZYS AC Motor Spindles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ZYS Products Offered

7.20.5 ZYS Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AC Motor Spindles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AC Motor Spindles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AC Motor Spindles Distributors

8.3 AC Motor Spindles Production Mode & Process

8.4 AC Motor Spindles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AC Motor Spindles Sales Channels

8.4.2 AC Motor Spindles Distributors

8.5 AC Motor Spindles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”