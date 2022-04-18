(2022-2028) Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market: What trend will positively impact market growth?

“

A newly published report titled “Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dow

Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical

Jiahua Chemicals

Shanghai Bronkow Chemical

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Nippon Nyukazai



Market Segmentation by Product:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Building Materials

Others



The Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market expansion?

What will be the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Overview

1.1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Product Overview

1.2 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Cosmetic Grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Application

4.1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings & Paints

4.1.2 Adhesives

4.1.3 Cosmetics

4.1.4 Building Materials

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Country

5.1 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Country

6.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Country

8.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dow Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Dow Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical

10.2.1 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.2.5 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Recent Development

10.3 Jiahua Chemicals

10.3.1 Jiahua Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jiahua Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Jiahua Chemicals Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Jiahua Chemicals Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.3.5 Jiahua Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical

10.4.1 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.4.5 Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Jiangsu Yida Chemical

10.5.1 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.5.5 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Nyukazai

10.6.1 Nippon Nyukazai Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Nyukazai Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Nyukazai Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Nippon Nyukazai Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Nyukazai Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Distributors

12.3 Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether (PPh) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”