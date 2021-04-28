2021 Conversational AI Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026| Microsoft, IBM, AWS

Latest Report On Conversational AI Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.
The global Conversational AI market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Conversational AI market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Conversational AI market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
Key Player Operating in this Report Are: , Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, Nuance, Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Haptik Conversational AI
The report predicts the size of the global Conversational AI market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Conversational AI market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global Conversational AI market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Conversational AI industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Conversational AI industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Conversational AI manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Conversational AI industry.
Global Conversational AI Market Segment By Type:
, IVA, Chatbots Conversational AI
Global Conversational AI Market Segment By Application:
, Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Customer Engagement, Retention
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Conversational AI industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Conversational AI market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Conversational AI industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Conversational AI market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Conversational AI market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Conversational AI market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Conversational AI Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Conversational AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 IVA
1.4.3 Chatbots
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Conversational AI Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Customer Support
1.5.3 Personal Assistant
1.5.4 Customer Engagement
1.5.5 Retention
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Conversational AI Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Conversational AI Industry
1.6.1.1 Conversational AI Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Conversational AI Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Conversational AI Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Conversational AI Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Conversational AI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Conversational AI Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Conversational AI Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Conversational AI Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Conversational AI Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Conversational AI Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Conversational AI Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Conversational AI Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Conversational AI Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Conversational AI Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Conversational AI Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Conversational AI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Conversational AI Revenue in 2019
3.3 Conversational AI Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Conversational AI Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Conversational AI Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Conversational AI Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Conversational AI Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Conversational AI Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Conversational AI Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Conversational AI Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Conversational AI Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Conversational AI Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Conversational AI Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Conversational AI Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Conversational AI Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Conversational AI Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Conversational AI Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Conversational AI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Conversational AI Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Google
13.1.1 Google Company Details
13.1.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Google Conversational AI Introduction
13.1.4 Google Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Google Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Conversational AI Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 IBM Conversational AI Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 AWS
13.4.1 AWS Company Details
13.4.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 AWS Conversational AI Introduction
13.4.4 AWS Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 AWS Recent Development
13.5 Baidu
13.5.1 Baidu Company Details
13.5.2 Baidu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Baidu Conversational AI Introduction
13.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Baidu Recent Development
13.6 Oracle
13.6.1 Oracle Company Details
13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Oracle Conversational AI Introduction
13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.7 SAP
13.7.1 SAP Company Details
13.7.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 SAP Conversational AI Introduction
13.7.4 SAP Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 SAP Recent Development
13.8 Nuance
13.8.1 Nuance Company Details
13.8.2 Nuance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Nuance Conversational AI Introduction
13.8.4 Nuance Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Nuance Recent Development
13.9 Artificial Solutions
13.9.1 Artificial Solutions Company Details
13.9.2 Artificial Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Artificial Solutions Conversational AI Introduction
13.9.4 Artificial Solutions Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Development
13.10 Conversica
13.10.1 Conversica Company Details
13.10.2 Conversica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Conversica Conversational AI Introduction
13.10.4 Conversica Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Conversica Recent Development
13.11 Haptik
10.11.1 Haptik Company Details
10.11.2 Haptik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Haptik Conversational AI Introduction
10.11.4 Haptik Revenue in Conversational AI Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Haptik Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
