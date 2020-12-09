(2020-2026) Global Cellular IoT Gateways market:Potential Segments & their Contribution to Market Size |- ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks| Qyresearch

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cellular IoT Gateways market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cellular IoT Gateways market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cellular IoT Gateways market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cellular IoT Gateways market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cellular IoT Gateways Market Leading Players

ADTRAN, AT&T Mobility, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Arcadyan Technology, Argela, Aruba Networks, Aviat Networks, Marvell, China Mobile, Cisco, Comcast, Contela, Devicescape, Eircom, Ericsson, Huawei, Juniper Networks, KDDI, Kineto Wireless, Korea Telecom, Motorola Solutions, NEC

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cellular IoT Gateways market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cellular IoT Gateways Segmentation by Product

NB-IoT, NB-LTE-M, 4G, LTE, 3G, 2G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M Cellular IoT Gateways

Cellular IoT Gateways Segmentation by Application

Healthcare, Telecommunications, Military, Retail, BFSI

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cellular IoT Gateways market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 NB-IoT

1.2.3 NB-LTE-M

1.2.4 4G

1.2.5 LTE

1.2.6 3G

1.2.7 2G

1.2.8 4G

1.2.9 5G

1.2.10 LTE-M

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Telecommunications

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 BFSI

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Gateways Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue

3.4 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Gateways Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cellular IoT Gateways Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cellular IoT Gateways Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ADTRAN

11.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details

11.1.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

11.1.3 ADTRAN Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development

11.2 AT&T Mobility

11.2.1 AT&T Mobility Company Details

11.2.2 AT&T Mobility Business Overview

11.2.3 AT&T Mobility Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.2.4 AT&T Mobility Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 AT&T Mobility Recent Development

11.3 Airspan Networks

11.3.1 Airspan Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Airspan Networks Business Overview

11.3.3 Airspan Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.3.4 Airspan Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Airspan Networks Recent Development

11.4 Airvana

11.4.1 Airvana Company Details

11.4.2 Airvana Business Overview

11.4.3 Airvana Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.4.4 Airvana Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Airvana Recent Development

11.5 Alcatel-Lucent

11.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

11.5.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview

11.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

11.6 Aptilo Networks

11.6.1 Aptilo Networks Company Details

11.6.2 Aptilo Networks Business Overview

11.6.3 Aptilo Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.6.4 Aptilo Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Aptilo Networks Recent Development

11.7 Arcadyan Technology

11.7.1 Arcadyan Technology Company Details

11.7.2 Arcadyan Technology Business Overview

11.7.3 Arcadyan Technology Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.7.4 Arcadyan Technology Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Arcadyan Technology Recent Development

11.8 Argela

11.8.1 Argela Company Details

11.8.2 Argela Business Overview

11.8.3 Argela Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.8.4 Argela Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Argela Recent Development

11.9 Aruba Networks

11.9.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Aruba Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.9.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

11.10 Aviat Networks

11.10.1 Aviat Networks Company Details

11.10.2 Aviat Networks Business Overview

11.10.3 Aviat Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

11.10.4 Aviat Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Aviat Networks Recent Development

11.11 Marvell

10.11.1 Marvell Company Details

10.11.2 Marvell Business Overview

10.11.3 Marvell Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.11.4 Marvell Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Marvell Recent Development

11.12 China Mobile

10.12.1 China Mobile Company Details

10.12.2 China Mobile Business Overview

10.12.3 China Mobile Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.12.4 China Mobile Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 China Mobile Recent Development

11.13 Cisco

10.13.1 Cisco Company Details

10.13.2 Cisco Business Overview

10.13.3 Cisco Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.13.4 Cisco Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.14 Comcast

10.14.1 Comcast Company Details

10.14.2 Comcast Business Overview

10.14.3 Comcast Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.14.4 Comcast Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Comcast Recent Development

11.15 Contela

10.15.1 Contela Company Details

10.15.2 Contela Business Overview

10.15.3 Contela Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.15.4 Contela Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Contela Recent Development

11.16 Devicescape

10.16.1 Devicescape Company Details

10.16.2 Devicescape Business Overview

10.16.3 Devicescape Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.16.4 Devicescape Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Devicescape Recent Development

11.17 Eircom

10.17.1 Eircom Company Details

10.17.2 Eircom Business Overview

10.17.3 Eircom Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.17.4 Eircom Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Eircom Recent Development

11.18 Ericsson

10.18.1 Ericsson Company Details

10.18.2 Ericsson Business Overview

10.18.3 Ericsson Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.18.4 Ericsson Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.19 Huawei

10.19.1 Huawei Company Details

10.19.2 Huawei Business Overview

10.19.3 Huawei Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.19.4 Huawei Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Huawei Recent Development

11.20 Juniper Networks

10.20.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

10.20.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

10.20.3 Juniper Networks Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.20.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.21 KDDI

10.21.1 KDDI Company Details

10.21.2 KDDI Business Overview

10.21.3 KDDI Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.21.4 KDDI Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 KDDI Recent Development

11.22 Kineto Wireless

10.22.1 Kineto Wireless Company Details

10.22.2 Kineto Wireless Business Overview

10.22.3 Kineto Wireless Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.22.4 Kineto Wireless Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Kineto Wireless Recent Development

11.23 Korea Telecom

10.23.1 Korea Telecom Company Details

10.23.2 Korea Telecom Business Overview

10.23.3 Korea Telecom Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.23.4 Korea Telecom Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Korea Telecom Recent Development

11.24 Motorola Solutions

10.24.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

10.24.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview

10.24.3 Motorola Solutions Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.24.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

11.25 NEC

10.25.1 NEC Company Details

10.25.2 NEC Business Overview

10.25.3 NEC Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction

10.25.4 NEC Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 NEC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

