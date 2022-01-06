2 Piece Aluminum Can Market 2021 Statistics, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh group

“

The report titled Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2 Piece Aluminum Can report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2 Piece Aluminum Can report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh group, Toyo Seikan, Can Pack Group, Silgan Holdings Inc, Daiwa Can Company, Baosteel Packaging, ORG Technology, ShengXing Group, CPMC Holdings, Hokkan Holdings, Showa Aluminum Can Corporation, United Can (Great China Metal), Kingcan Holdings, Jiamei Food Packaging, Jiyuan Packaging Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product:

DRD (Draw and Redraw) Cans

DWI (Drawn and Wall Ironed) Cans



Market Segmentation by Application:

Beer

Carbonated Drinks

Others



The 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2 Piece Aluminum Can market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2 Piece Aluminum Can industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2 Piece Aluminum Can market?

Table of Contents:

1 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2 Piece Aluminum Can

1.2 2 Piece Aluminum Can Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 DRD (Draw and Redraw) Cans

1.2.3 DWI (Drawn and Wall Ironed) Cans

1.3 2 Piece Aluminum Can Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Beer

1.3.3 Carbonated Drinks

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China 2 Piece Aluminum Can Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 2 Piece Aluminum Can Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production

3.4.1 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production

3.5.1 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production

3.6.1 China 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production

3.7.1 Japan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global 2 Piece Aluminum Can Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Ball Corporation

7.1.1 Ball Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ball Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Ball Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ball Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Ball Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Crown Holdings

7.2.1 Crown Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.2.2 Crown Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Crown Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Crown Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ardagh group

7.3.1 Ardagh group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ardagh group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ardagh group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ardagh group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ardagh group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Toyo Seikan

7.4.1 Toyo Seikan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toyo Seikan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Toyo Seikan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Toyo Seikan Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Can Pack Group

7.5.1 Can Pack Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.5.2 Can Pack Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Can Pack Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Can Pack Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Can Pack Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Silgan Holdings Inc

7.6.1 Silgan Holdings Inc 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.6.2 Silgan Holdings Inc 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Silgan Holdings Inc 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Silgan Holdings Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Silgan Holdings Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Daiwa Can Company

7.7.1 Daiwa Can Company 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daiwa Can Company 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Daiwa Can Company 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Daiwa Can Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Daiwa Can Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Baosteel Packaging

7.8.1 Baosteel Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.8.2 Baosteel Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Baosteel Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Baosteel Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Baosteel Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ORG Technology

7.9.1 ORG Technology 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.9.2 ORG Technology 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ORG Technology 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ORG Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ORG Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ShengXing Group

7.10.1 ShengXing Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.10.2 ShengXing Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ShengXing Group 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ShengXing Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ShengXing Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CPMC Holdings

7.11.1 CPMC Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.11.2 CPMC Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CPMC Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CPMC Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CPMC Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hokkan Holdings

7.12.1 Hokkan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hokkan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hokkan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hokkan Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hokkan Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

7.13.1 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.13.2 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 United Can (Great China Metal)

7.14.1 United Can (Great China Metal) 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.14.2 United Can (Great China Metal) 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.14.3 United Can (Great China Metal) 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 United Can (Great China Metal) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 United Can (Great China Metal) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Kingcan Holdings

7.15.1 Kingcan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kingcan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Kingcan Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kingcan Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Kingcan Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Jiamei Food Packaging

7.16.1 Jiamei Food Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiamei Food Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Jiamei Food Packaging 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jiamei Food Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Jiamei Food Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings

7.17.1 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

8 2 Piece Aluminum Can Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 2 Piece Aluminum Can Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2 Piece Aluminum Can

8.4 2 Piece Aluminum Can Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 2 Piece Aluminum Can Distributors List

9.3 2 Piece Aluminum Can Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 2 Piece Aluminum Can Industry Trends

10.2 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Drivers

10.3 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Challenges

10.4 2 Piece Aluminum Can Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan 2 Piece Aluminum Can Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 2 Piece Aluminum Can

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2 Piece Aluminum Can by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”