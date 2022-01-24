2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | Kao Corporation, Evonik, KLK OLEO

“

A newly published report titled “(2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kao Corporation, Evonik, KLK OLEO, Musim Mas Holdings, Dow Chemical Company, Wilmar International Limited, Procter & Gamble, IOI Corporation, Lonza, Croda, INOLEX, BASF, Lubrizol Corporation, ArrakisTek, Abcr, Akos, Alfa Chemistry, Amadis Chemical, BenchChem, Merck, Addtek Chemical, Shanxi Dideu Medichem

Market Segmentation by Product:

≥98%

<98%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Dyes

Intermediates

Others



The 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol

1.2 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 ≥98%

1.2.3 <98%

1.3 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Dyes

1.3.4 Intermediates

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production

3.4.1 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production

3.5.1 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production

3.6.1 China 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production

3.7.1 Japan 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kao Corporation

7.1.1 Kao Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kao Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kao Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kao Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 KLK OLEO

7.3.1 KLK OLEO 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.3.2 KLK OLEO 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.3.3 KLK OLEO 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 KLK OLEO Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 KLK OLEO Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Musim Mas Holdings

7.4.1 Musim Mas Holdings 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Musim Mas Holdings 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Musim Mas Holdings 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Musim Mas Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Musim Mas Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 Dow Chemical Company 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Chemical Company 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dow Chemical Company 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Wilmar International Limited

7.6.1 Wilmar International Limited 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wilmar International Limited 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Wilmar International Limited 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wilmar International Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Wilmar International Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Procter & Gamble

7.7.1 Procter & Gamble 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Procter & Gamble 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Procter & Gamble 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Procter & Gamble Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 IOI Corporation

7.8.1 IOI Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.8.2 IOI Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.8.3 IOI Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 IOI Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IOI Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Lonza

7.9.1 Lonza 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lonza 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Lonza 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lonza Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Lonza Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Croda

7.10.1 Croda 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.10.2 Croda 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Croda 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Croda Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Croda Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 INOLEX

7.11.1 INOLEX 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.11.2 INOLEX 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.11.3 INOLEX 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 INOLEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 INOLEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 BASF

7.12.1 BASF 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.12.2 BASF 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.12.3 BASF 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Lubrizol Corporation

7.13.1 Lubrizol Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lubrizol Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Lubrizol Corporation 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lubrizol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Lubrizol Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ArrakisTek

7.14.1 ArrakisTek 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.14.2 ArrakisTek 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ArrakisTek 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ArrakisTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ArrakisTek Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Abcr

7.15.1 Abcr 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.15.2 Abcr 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Abcr 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Abcr Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Abcr Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Akos

7.16.1 Akos 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.16.2 Akos 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Akos 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Akos Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Akos Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Alfa Chemistry

7.17.1 Alfa Chemistry 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.17.2 Alfa Chemistry 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Alfa Chemistry 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Alfa Chemistry Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Alfa Chemistry Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Amadis Chemical

7.18.1 Amadis Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.18.2 Amadis Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Amadis Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Amadis Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Amadis Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 BenchChem

7.19.1 BenchChem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.19.2 BenchChem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.19.3 BenchChem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 BenchChem Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 BenchChem Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Merck

7.20.1 Merck 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.20.2 Merck 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Merck 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Merck Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Addtek Chemical

7.21.1 Addtek Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.21.2 Addtek Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Addtek Chemical 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Addtek Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Addtek Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Shanxi Dideu Medichem

7.22.1 Shanxi Dideu Medichem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanxi Dideu Medichem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Shanxi Dideu Medichem 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shanxi Dideu Medichem Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Shanxi Dideu Medichem Recent Developments/Updates

8 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol

8.4 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Distributors List

9.3 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Industry Trends

10.2 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Drivers

10.3 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Challenges

10.4 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2-Octyl-1-Dodecanol by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”