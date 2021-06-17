2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Research Report: BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, Anhui Renxin, Changzhou Hickory Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chizhou Fangda, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical, HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS, Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals, Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology, Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Types: Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%

Others



2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Applications: Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Resins & Rubbers

Others



The 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Overview

1.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Product Overview

1.2 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%

1.2.2 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%

1.2.3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Application

4.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings & Paints

4.1.2 Adhesives

4.1.3 Resins & Rubbers

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Country

5.1 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Country

6.1 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Country

8.1 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Dow Chemical

10.2.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dow Chemical 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.2.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.3 Evonik

10.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.3.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Evonik 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Evonik 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Shokubai

10.4.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nippon Shokubai 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nippon Shokubai 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

10.5 Anhui Renxin

10.5.1 Anhui Renxin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Anhui Renxin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Anhui Renxin 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Anhui Renxin 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Anhui Renxin Recent Development

10.6 Changzhou Hickory Chemical

10.6.1 Changzhou Hickory Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Changzhou Hickory Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Changzhou Hickory Chemical 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Changzhou Hickory Chemical 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Changzhou Hickory Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Haihang Industry

10.7.1 Haihang Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Haihang Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Haihang Industry 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Haihang Industry 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Haihang Industry Recent Development

10.8 Chizhou Fangda

10.8.1 Chizhou Fangda Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chizhou Fangda Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Chizhou Fangda 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Chizhou Fangda 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.8.5 Chizhou Fangda Recent Development

10.9 Hangzhou Dayangchem

10.9.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem Recent Development

10.10 Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical Recent Development

10.11 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

10.11.1 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS Corporation Information

10.11.2 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.11.5 HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

10.12.1 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

10.13 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology

10.13.1 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.13.5 Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology Recent Development

10.14 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

10.14.1 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material Corporation Information

10.14.2 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Products Offered

10.14.5 Linyi Deroy Polymer Material Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Distributors

12.3 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

