2-Hexyldecanol Market 2022: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | BASF, Sasol Ltd, Kisco Ltd

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “2-Hexyldecanol Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Hexyldecanol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Hexyldecanol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Hexyldecanol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Hexyldecanol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Hexyldecanol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Hexyldecanol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Sasol Ltd, Kisco Ltd, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, DowPol Corporation, Jarchem Industries Inc, Merck Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Technical Grade

Pharma Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Polymer & Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes

Others



The 2-Hexyldecanol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Hexyldecanol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Hexyldecanol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Hexyldecanol Product Introduction

1.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 2-Hexyldecanol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 2-Hexyldecanol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 2-Hexyldecanol Industry Trends

1.5.2 2-Hexyldecanol Market Drivers

1.5.3 2-Hexyldecanol Market Challenges

1.5.4 2-Hexyldecanol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 2-Hexyldecanol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Technical Grade

2.1.2 Pharma Grade

2.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 2-Hexyldecanol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

3.1.2 Polymer & Plastics

3.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.4 Dyes

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 2-Hexyldecanol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 2-Hexyldecanol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 2-Hexyldecanol in 2021

4.2.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 2-Hexyldecanol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 2-Hexyldecanol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 2-Hexyldecanol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 2-Hexyldecanol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 2-Hexyldecanol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 2-Hexyldecanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Hexyldecanol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 2-Hexyldecanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 2-Hexyldecanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Hexyldecanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Hexyldecanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Sasol Ltd

7.2.1 Sasol Ltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sasol Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sasol Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sasol Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.2.5 Sasol Ltd Recent Development

7.3 Kisco Ltd

7.3.1 Kisco Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kisco Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kisco Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kisco Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.3.5 Kisco Ltd Recent Development

7.4 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

7.4.1 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.4.5 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 DowPol Corporation

7.5.1 DowPol Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 DowPol Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DowPol Corporation 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DowPol Corporation 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.5.5 DowPol Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Jarchem Industries Inc

7.6.1 Jarchem Industries Inc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jarchem Industries Inc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jarchem Industries Inc 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jarchem Industries Inc 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.6.5 Jarchem Industries Inc Recent Development

7.7 Merck Group

7.7.1 Merck Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Merck Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Merck Group 2-Hexyldecanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Merck Group 2-Hexyldecanol Products Offered

7.7.5 Merck Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 2-Hexyldecanol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 2-Hexyldecanol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 2-Hexyldecanol Distributors

8.3 2-Hexyldecanol Production Mode & Process

8.4 2-Hexyldecanol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 2-Hexyldecanol Sales Channels

8.4.2 2-Hexyldecanol Distributors

8.5 2-Hexyldecanol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”