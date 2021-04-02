2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027| BASF, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market. The 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2979710/global-2-ethylhexyl-acrylate-2-eha-industry

Both leading and emerging players of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market. In the company profiling section, the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Arkema, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Eastman, Formosa Plastics, Ashland, The Toagosei Group, Sunvic Chemical, Taixing Jurong Chemical, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market by Type: Above 99.0%, Above 99.5%, Others

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market by Application: Paints and Inks, Adhesives, Construction Materials, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market?

What will be the size of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2979710/global-2-ethylhexyl-acrylate-2-eha-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Above 99.0%

1.2.3 Above 99.5%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints and Inks

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Construction Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Trends

2.4.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Drivers

2.4.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Challenges

2.4.4 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Restraints

3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales

3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.2.5 DowDuPont 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Shokubai

12.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Shokubai 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Shokubai 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.3.5 Nippon Shokubai 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments

12.4 Arkema

12.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arkema Overview

12.4.3 Arkema 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Arkema 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.4.5 Arkema 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.5 LG Chem

12.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Chem Overview

12.5.3 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.5.5 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 Eastman

12.7.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eastman Overview

12.7.3 Eastman 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eastman 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.7.5 Eastman 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.8 Formosa Plastics

12.8.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

12.8.3 Formosa Plastics 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Formosa Plastics 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.8.5 Formosa Plastics 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

12.9 Ashland

12.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ashland Overview

12.9.3 Ashland 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ashland 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.9.5 Ashland 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ashland Recent Developments

12.10 The Toagosei Group

12.10.1 The Toagosei Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Toagosei Group Overview

12.10.3 The Toagosei Group 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Toagosei Group 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.10.5 The Toagosei Group 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 The Toagosei Group Recent Developments

12.11 Sunvic Chemical

12.11.1 Sunvic Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sunvic Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Sunvic Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sunvic Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.11.5 Sunvic Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Taixing Jurong Chemical

12.12.1 Taixing Jurong Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Taixing Jurong Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Taixing Jurong Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Taixing Jurong Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.12.5 Taixing Jurong Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

12.13.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Overview

12.13.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.13.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

12.14.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Products and Services

12.14.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Mode & Process

13.4 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Sales Channels

13.4.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Distributors

13.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.