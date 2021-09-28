2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Ashland, Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd., Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

“

The report titled Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ashland, Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd., Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Refined Product

Crude Product



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medicine

Pesticide

Paper

Plating Additive

Plastic

Other



The 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Refined Product

1.2.3 Crude Product

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Pesticide

1.3.4 Paper

1.3.5 Plating Additive

1.3.6 Plastic

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production

2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 China

3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ashland

12.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Overview

12.1.3 Ashland 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ashland 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Description

12.1.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.2 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd.

12.2.1 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Description

12.2.5 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

12.3.1 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Overview

12.3.3 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Description

12.3.5 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Production Mode & Process

13.4 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Channels

13.4.2 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Distributors

13.5 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Industry Trends

14.2 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Drivers

14.3 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Challenges

14.4 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”