2-Butanone Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical, Tonen

A newly published report titled “(2-Butanone Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Butanone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Butanone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Butanone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Butanone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Butanone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Butanone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical, Tonen, Shell, Sasol, SK Group, Celanese, Oxiteno Nordeste, Idemitsu Kosan, Petrobrazi, QiXiang TengDA, TASCO, Alfa Aesar, TCI Chemicals, Honeywell Research Chemicals, Santa Cruz

Market Segmentation by Product:

Type I

Type II



Market Segmentation by Application:

Solvent

Resin

Coating

Ink

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Other



The 2-Butanone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Butanone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Butanone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 2-Butanone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-Butanone

1.2 2-Butanone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Butanone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type I

1.2.3 Type II

1.3 2-Butanone Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Butanone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Solvent

1.3.3 Resin

1.3.4 Coating

1.3.5 Ink

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Pesticide

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 2-Butanone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 2-Butanone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 2-Butanone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 2-Butanone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 2-Butanone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 2-Butanone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 2-Butanone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 2-Butanone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-Butanone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-Butanone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 2-Butanone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 2-Butanone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 2-Butanone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 2-Butanone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 2-Butanone Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 2-Butanone Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2-Butanone Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 2-Butanone Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 2-Butanone Production

3.4.1 North America 2-Butanone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 2-Butanone Production

3.5.1 Europe 2-Butanone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 2-Butanone Production

3.6.1 China 2-Butanone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 2-Butanone Production

3.7.1 Japan 2-Butanone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 2-Butanone Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 2-Butanone Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 2-Butanone Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 2-Butanone Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 2-Butanone Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 2-Butanone Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-Butanone Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 2-Butanone Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 2-Butanone Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 2-Butanone Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 2-Butanone Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 2-Butanone Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 2-Butanone Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ExxonMobil 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Maruzen Petrochemical

7.2.1 Maruzen Petrochemical 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.2.2 Maruzen Petrochemical 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Maruzen Petrochemical 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Maruzen Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Maruzen Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tonen

7.3.1 Tonen 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tonen 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tonen 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tonen Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tonen Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shell

7.4.1 Shell 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shell 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shell 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sasol

7.5.1 Sasol 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sasol 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sasol 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SK Group

7.6.1 SK Group 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.6.2 SK Group 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SK Group 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SK Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SK Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Celanese

7.7.1 Celanese 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.7.2 Celanese 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Celanese 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Oxiteno Nordeste

7.8.1 Oxiteno Nordeste 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.8.2 Oxiteno Nordeste 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Oxiteno Nordeste 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Oxiteno Nordeste Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Oxiteno Nordeste Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Idemitsu Kosan

7.9.1 Idemitsu Kosan 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.9.2 Idemitsu Kosan 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Idemitsu Kosan 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Idemitsu Kosan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Petrobrazi

7.10.1 Petrobrazi 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.10.2 Petrobrazi 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Petrobrazi 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Petrobrazi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Petrobrazi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 QiXiang TengDA

7.11.1 QiXiang TengDA 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.11.2 QiXiang TengDA 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.11.3 QiXiang TengDA 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 QiXiang TengDA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 QiXiang TengDA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 TASCO

7.12.1 TASCO 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.12.2 TASCO 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.12.3 TASCO 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 TASCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 TASCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Alfa Aesar

7.13.1 Alfa Aesar 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.13.2 Alfa Aesar 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Alfa Aesar 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Alfa Aesar Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Alfa Aesar Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 TCI Chemicals

7.14.1 TCI Chemicals 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.14.2 TCI Chemicals 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.14.3 TCI Chemicals 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 TCI Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 TCI Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Honeywell Research Chemicals

7.15.1 Honeywell Research Chemicals 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.15.2 Honeywell Research Chemicals 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Honeywell Research Chemicals 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Honeywell Research Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Honeywell Research Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Santa Cruz

7.16.1 Santa Cruz 2-Butanone Corporation Information

7.16.2 Santa Cruz 2-Butanone Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Santa Cruz 2-Butanone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Santa Cruz Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Santa Cruz Recent Developments/Updates

8 2-Butanone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 2-Butanone Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2-Butanone

8.4 2-Butanone Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 2-Butanone Distributors List

9.3 2-Butanone Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 2-Butanone Industry Trends

10.2 2-Butanone Growth Drivers

10.3 2-Butanone Market Challenges

10.4 2-Butanone Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-Butanone by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 2-Butanone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 2-Butanone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 2-Butanone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 2-Butanone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 2-Butanone

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2-Butanone by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-Butanone by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-Butanone by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 2-Butanone by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-Butanone by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2-Butanone by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2-Butanone by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2-Butanone by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

