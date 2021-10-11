1,9-nonanediol Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Kuraray, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

“

The report titled Global 1,9-nonanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,9-nonanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,9-nonanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,9-nonanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,9-nonanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,9-nonanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,9-nonanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,9-nonanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,9-nonanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,9-nonanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,9-nonanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,9-nonanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kuraray, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals, Changyu Group, Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Chemspon Bio-Tech

Market Segmentation by Product:

98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The 1,9-nonanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,9-nonanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,9-nonanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,9-nonanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,9-nonanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,9-nonanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,9-nonanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,9-nonanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,9-nonanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Polyol

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Flavors and Fragrances

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 1,9-nonanediol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 1,9-nonanediol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,9-nonanediol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1,9-nonanediol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,9-nonanediol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 1,9-nonanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top 1,9-nonanediol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top 1,9-nonanediol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China 1,9-nonanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China 1,9-nonanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China 1,9-nonanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China 1,9-nonanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America 1,9-nonanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kuraray

12.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kuraray 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kuraray 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material

12.2.1 Zhejiang Boju New Material Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.2.5 Zhejiang Boju New Material Recent Development

12.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

12.3.1 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.3.5 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Recent Development

12.4 Changyu Group

12.4.1 Changyu Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Changyu Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Changyu Group 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Changyu Group 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.4.5 Changyu Group Recent Development

12.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials

12.5.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.5.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Recent Development

12.6 Chemspon Bio-Tech

12.6.1 Chemspon Bio-Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chemspon Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chemspon Bio-Tech 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chemspon Bio-Tech 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

12.6.5 Chemspon Bio-Tech Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 1,9-nonanediol Industry Trends

13.2 1,9-nonanediol Market Drivers

13.3 1,9-nonanediol Market Challenges

13.4 1,9-nonanediol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 1,9-nonanediol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”