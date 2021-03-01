1,8-octanediol Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

“

The report titled Global 1,8-octanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,8-octanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,8-octanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,8-octanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,8-octanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,8-octanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,8-octanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,8-octanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,8-octanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,8-octanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,8-octanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,8-octanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals, Changyu Group, Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: 98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The 1,8-octanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,8-octanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,8-octanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,8-octanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,8-octanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,8-octanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,8-octanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,8-octanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,8-octanediol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,8-octanediol

1.2 1,8-octanediol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 1,8-octanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyester Polyol

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Flavors and Fragrances

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,8-octanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,8-octanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China 1,8-octanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,8-octanediol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,8-octanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,8-octanediol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,8-octanediol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,8-octanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,8-octanediol Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,8-octanediol Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,8-octanediol Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,8-octanediol Production

3.4.1 North America 1,8-octanediol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,8-octanediol Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,8-octanediol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,8-octanediol Production

3.6.1 China 1,8-octanediol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,8-octanediol Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,8-octanediol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,8-octanediol Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,8-octanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,8-octanediol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials

7.1.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,8-octanediol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,8-octanediol Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material

7.2.1 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,8-octanediol Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,8-octanediol Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Zhejiang Boju New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Zhejiang Boju New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

7.3.1 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,8-octanediol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,8-octanediol Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Changyu Group

7.4.1 Changyu Group 1,8-octanediol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Changyu Group 1,8-octanediol Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Changyu Group 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Changyu Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Changyu Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical

7.5.1 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical 1,8-octanediol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical 1,8-octanediol Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical 1,8-octanediol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ningbo Jieersheng Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,8-octanediol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,8-octanediol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,8-octanediol

8.4 1,8-octanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,8-octanediol Distributors List

9.3 1,8-octanediol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,8-octanediol Industry Trends

10.2 1,8-octanediol Growth Drivers

10.3 1,8-octanediol Market Challenges

10.4 1,8-octanediol Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,8-octanediol by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,8-octanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,8-octanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,8-octanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,8-octanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,8-octanediol

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,8-octanediol by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,8-octanediol by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,8-octanediol by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,8-octanediol by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,8-octanediol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,8-octanediol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,8-octanediol by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,8-octanediol by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

