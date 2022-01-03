1,6-Hexanediamine Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | LEWIS, Ascend, BASF

“

The report titled Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,6-Hexanediamine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,6-Hexanediamine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LEWIS, Ascend, BASF, Shenma Industrial, GuoRui Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Pressure Catalytic Hydrogenation

Low Pressure Catalytic Hydrogenation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Nylon 66

Nylon 610

Hexamethylene Diisocyanate

Others



The 1,6-Hexanediamine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,6-Hexanediamine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,6-Hexanediamine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,6-Hexanediamine

1.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Segment by Production Method

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Production Method 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Pressure Catalytic Hydrogenation

1.2.3 Low Pressure Catalytic Hydrogenation

1.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Nylon 66

1.3.3 Nylon 610

1.3.4 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,6-Hexanediamine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production

3.4.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production

3.6.1 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Production Method

5.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Production Method (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Market Share by Production Method (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Price by Production Method (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LEWIS

7.1.1 LEWIS 1,6-Hexanediamine Corporation Information

7.1.2 LEWIS 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LEWIS 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LEWIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LEWIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ascend

7.2.1 Ascend 1,6-Hexanediamine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ascend 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ascend 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ascend Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ascend Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF 1,6-Hexanediamine Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shenma Industrial

7.4.1 Shenma Industrial 1,6-Hexanediamine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shenma Industrial 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shenma Industrial 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shenma Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shenma Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GuoRui Chemical

7.5.1 GuoRui Chemical 1,6-Hexanediamine Corporation Information

7.5.2 GuoRui Chemical 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GuoRui Chemical 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GuoRui Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GuoRui Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,6-Hexanediamine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,6-Hexanediamine

8.4 1,6-Hexanediamine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Distributors List

9.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Industry Trends

10.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Growth Drivers

10.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Challenges

10.4 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,6-Hexanediamine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Country

13 Forecast by Production Method and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Production Method (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Production Method (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Production Method (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Production Method (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Hexanediamine by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

