1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market [2022-2028] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Luminescence Technology, Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical, Haihang Industry

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Luminescence Technology, Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical, Haihang Industry, Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Dye Intermediates

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others



The 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene

1.2 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Purity 98%

1.2.3 Purity 99%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dye Intermediates

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production

3.4.1 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production

3.6.1 China 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Luminescence Technology

7.1.1 Luminescence Technology 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.1.2 Luminescence Technology 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Luminescence Technology 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Luminescence Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Luminescence Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical

7.2.1 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Haihang Industry

7.3.1 Haihang Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haihang Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Haihang Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Haihang Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Haihang Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry

7.4.1 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

7.5.1 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Biosynth Carbosynth

7.6.1 Biosynth Carbosynth 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Biosynth Carbosynth 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Biosynth Carbosynth 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Biosynth Carbosynth Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Biosynth Carbosynth Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene

8.4 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Distributors List

9.3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Industry Trends

10.2 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Drivers

10.3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Challenges

10.4 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

