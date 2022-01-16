1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2028| DuPont, UPCHEM(China) CO., Brown Bio-Pharm

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Research Report: DuPont, UPCHEM(China) CO., Brown Bio-Pharm, Johnson Fine Chemical Co., Shanghai Bayue Chemical, Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co.

Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Segmentation by Product: ≥98%, ≥99%, Others

Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Segmentation by Application: Polyurethane Elastomer, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Others

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Report Answers Some Important Questions

1. How will economic, political, and technological changes in key countries influence the global demand?

2. Will trade and military wars affect the growth of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market?

3. What are the future plans of leading players competing in the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market?

4. What are the upcoming innovations in the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market?

5. Are there any new drivers and restraints of the global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market?

6. What is the growth potential of the 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate market?

7. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Table od Content

1 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate

1.2 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ≥98%

1.2.3 ≥99%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyurethane Elastomer

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production

3.6.1 China 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 UPCHEM(China) CO.

7.2.1 UPCHEM(China) CO. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.2.2 UPCHEM(China) CO. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 UPCHEM(China) CO. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 UPCHEM(China) CO. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 UPCHEM(China) CO. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Brown Bio-Pharm

7.3.1 Brown Bio-Pharm 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Brown Bio-Pharm 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Brown Bio-Pharm 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Brown Bio-Pharm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Brown Bio-Pharm Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Johnson Fine Chemical Co.

7.4.1 Johnson Fine Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Johnson Fine Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Johnson Fine Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Johnson Fine Chemical Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Johnson Fine Chemical Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shanghai Bayue Chemical

7.5.1 Shanghai Bayue Chemical 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shanghai Bayue Chemical 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shanghai Bayue Chemical 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shanghai Bayue Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shanghai Bayue Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co.

7.6.1 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co. 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Co. Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate

8.4 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Distributors List

9.3 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Industry Trends

10.2 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Growth Drivers

10.3 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Challenges

10.4 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Phenylene Diisocyanate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

