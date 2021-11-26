1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Evonik, Sartomer, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Qingdao ZKHT Chemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Sartomer, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Qingdao ZKHT Chemical, Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

99.0% Min

99.5% Min



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Photopolymers

PMMA Floors

Other



The 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Overview

1.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Overview

1.2 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 99.0% Min

1.2.2 99.5% Min

1.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Application

4.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastic

4.1.2 Photopolymers

4.1.3 PMMA Floors

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

5.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

6.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Evonik 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Evonik 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.2 Sartomer

10.2.1 Sartomer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sartomer Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sartomer 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sartomer 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Products Offered

10.2.5 Sartomer Recent Development

10.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals

10.3.1 GEO Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 GEO Specialty Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Products Offered

10.3.5 GEO Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical

10.4.1 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Products Offered

10.4.5 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical

10.5.1 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Distributors

12.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”