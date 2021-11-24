1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Evonik, Sartomer, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Qingdao ZKHT Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “(1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Sartomer, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Qingdao ZKHT Chemical, Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

99.0% Min

99.5% Min



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Photopolymers

PMMA Floors

Other



The 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA)

1.2 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 99.0% Min

1.2.3 99.5% Min

1.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Photopolymers

1.3.4 PMMA Floors

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production

3.6.1 China 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evonik 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Evonik 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sartomer

7.2.1 Sartomer 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sartomer 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sartomer 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sartomer Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sartomer Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals

7.3.1 GEO Specialty Chemicals 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Corporation Information

7.3.2 GEO Specialty Chemicals 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GEO Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical

7.4.1 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Qingdao ZKHT Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical

7.5.1 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA)

8.4 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Distributors List

9.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Industry Trends

10.2 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Growth Drivers

10.3 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Challenges

10.4 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol Dimethacrylate (1,4-BDDMA) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”