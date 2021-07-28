1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market New Research Report 2021, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027| Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Research Report: Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe, BASF
Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Type: 1,4 Butanediol, 2,3 Butanediol
Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Application: PBT, GBL, THF, PU, Other
The global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Overview
1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Overview
1.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 1,4 Butanediol
1.2.2 2,3 Butanediol
1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 PBT
4.1.2 GBL
4.1.3 THF
4.1.4 PU
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country
5.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country
6.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country
8.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business
10.1 Dairen Chemical
10.1.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dairen Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.1.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development
10.2 Lyondellbasell
10.2.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lyondellbasell Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.2.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development
10.3 Ashland
10.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.3.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation
10.4.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.4.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
10.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development
10.6 INVISTA
10.6.1 INVISTA Corporation Information
10.6.2 INVISTA Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.6.5 INVISTA Recent Development
10.7 MarkorChem
10.7.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information
10.7.2 MarkorChem Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.7.5 MarkorChem Recent Development
10.8 Xinjiang Tianye
10.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
10.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development
10.9 Changcheng Energy
10.9.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information
10.9.2 Changcheng Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.9.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Development
10.10 Shanxi Sanwei Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Development
10.11 Shanxi BidiOu
10.11.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shanxi BidiOu Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.11.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Development
10.12 Sichuan Tianhua
10.12.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sichuan Tianhua Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.12.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Development
10.13 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
10.13.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information
10.13.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.13.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Development
10.14 HNEC
10.14.1 HNEC Corporation Information
10.14.2 HNEC Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.14.5 HNEC Recent Development
10.15 TunHe
10.15.1 TunHe Corporation Information
10.15.2 TunHe Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.15.5 TunHe Recent Development
10.16 BASF
10.16.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.16.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 BASF 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 BASF 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.16.5 BASF Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Distributors
12.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
