1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market New Research Report 2021, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027| Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Research Report: Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe, BASF

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Type: 1,4 Butanediol, 2,3 Butanediol

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Application: PBT, GBL, THF, PU, Other

The global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Overview

1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Overview

1.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 1,4 Butanediol

1.2.2 2,3 Butanediol

1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 PBT

4.1.2 GBL

4.1.3 THF

4.1.4 PU

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country

5.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country

6.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business

10.1 Dairen Chemical

10.1.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dairen Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Lyondellbasell

10.2.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lyondellbasell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.2.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development

10.3 Ashland

10.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation

10.4.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

10.6 INVISTA

10.6.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

10.6.2 INVISTA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.6.5 INVISTA Recent Development

10.7 MarkorChem

10.7.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information

10.7.2 MarkorChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.7.5 MarkorChem Recent Development

10.8 Xinjiang Tianye

10.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development

10.9 Changcheng Energy

10.9.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Changcheng Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.9.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Development

10.10 Shanxi Sanwei Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Development

10.11 Shanxi BidiOu

10.11.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanxi BidiOu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Development

10.12 Sichuan Tianhua

10.12.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sichuan Tianhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.12.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Development

10.13 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

10.13.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.13.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Development

10.14 HNEC

10.14.1 HNEC Corporation Information

10.14.2 HNEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.14.5 HNEC Recent Development

10.15 TunHe

10.15.1 TunHe Corporation Information

10.15.2 TunHe Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.15.5 TunHe Recent Development

10.16 BASF

10.16.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.16.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BASF 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BASF 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.16.5 BASF Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Distributors

12.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

