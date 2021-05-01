1,4-BDO Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | BASF, LyondellBasell, Markor Chem

“

The report titled Global 1,4-BDO Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,4-BDO market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,4-BDO market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,4-BDO market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,4-BDO market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,4-BDO report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,4-BDO report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,4-BDO market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,4-BDO market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,4-BDO market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4-BDO market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4-BDO market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, LyondellBasell, Markor Chem, Xinjiang Tianye, Sinopec, Dairen Chemical Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: 0.997

0.995

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Ink

Adhesives

Plastic

Rubber

Others



The 1,4-BDO Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4-BDO market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4-BDO market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,4-BDO market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,4-BDO industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,4-BDO market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,4-BDO market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,4-BDO market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,4-BDO Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-BDO

1.2 1,4-BDO Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4-BDO Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 0.997

1.2.3 0.995

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1,4-BDO Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Ink

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Plastic

1.3.6 Rubber

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,4-BDO Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,4-BDO Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,4-BDO Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,4-BDO Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,4-BDO Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,4-BDO Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,4-BDO Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,4-BDO Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4-BDO Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4-BDO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,4-BDO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,4-BDO Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,4-BDO Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,4-BDO Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,4-BDO Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,4-BDO Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,4-BDO Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,4-BDO Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,4-BDO Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4-BDO Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,4-BDO Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4-BDO Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,4-BDO Production

3.6.1 China 1,4-BDO Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,4-BDO Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,4-BDO Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,4-BDO Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4-BDO Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-BDO Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,4-BDO Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,4-BDO Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,4-BDO Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,4-BDO Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,4-BDO Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LyondellBasell

7.2.1 LyondellBasell 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.2.2 LyondellBasell 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LyondellBasell 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Markor Chem

7.3.1 Markor Chem 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.3.2 Markor Chem 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Markor Chem 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Markor Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Markor Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Xinjiang Tianye

7.4.1 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.4.2 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Xinjiang Tianye Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sinopec

7.5.1 Sinopec 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sinopec 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sinopec 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dairen Chemical Corp

7.6.1 Dairen Chemical Corp 1,4-BDO Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dairen Chemical Corp 1,4-BDO Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dairen Chemical Corp 1,4-BDO Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dairen Chemical Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dairen Chemical Corp Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,4-BDO Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,4-BDO Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,4-BDO

8.4 1,4-BDO Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,4-BDO Distributors List

9.3 1,4-BDO Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,4-BDO Industry Trends

10.2 1,4-BDO Growth Drivers

10.3 1,4-BDO Market Challenges

10.4 1,4-BDO Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-BDO by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,4-BDO Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,4-BDO Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,4-BDO Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,4-BDO Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,4-BDO

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-BDO by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-BDO by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-BDO by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-BDO by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-BDO by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,4-BDO by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,4-BDO by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-BDO by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

