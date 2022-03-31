1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size 2022 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2028 | DuPont, Shangdong Mingxing, Glory Biomaterial

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4375555/global-1-3-propanediol-pdo-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, Shangdong Mingxing, Glory Biomaterial, Metabolic-explorer, Shell, Degussa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Technical Grade PDO

Pharmaceutical Grade PDO



Market Segmentation by Application:

PTT & Polyurethane

Food & Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Other



The 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4375555/global-1-3-propanediol-pdo-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market expansion?

What will be the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Overview

1.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Product Overview

1.2 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Technical Grade PDO

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade PDO

1.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 PTT & Polyurethane

4.1.2 Food & Pharmaceutical

4.1.3 Cosmetic

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Country

5.1 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Country

6.1 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 DuPont 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 Shangdong Mingxing

10.2.1 Shangdong Mingxing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shangdong Mingxing Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shangdong Mingxing 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Shangdong Mingxing 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.2.5 Shangdong Mingxing Recent Development

10.3 Glory Biomaterial

10.3.1 Glory Biomaterial Corporation Information

10.3.2 Glory Biomaterial Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Glory Biomaterial 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Glory Biomaterial 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.3.5 Glory Biomaterial Recent Development

10.4 Metabolic-explorer

10.4.1 Metabolic-explorer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Metabolic-explorer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Metabolic-explorer 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Metabolic-explorer 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.4.5 Metabolic-explorer Recent Development

10.5 Shell

10.5.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shell 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Shell 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.5.5 Shell Recent Development

10.6 Degussa

10.6.1 Degussa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Degussa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Degussa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Degussa 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.6.5 Degussa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Industry Trends

11.4.2 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Drivers

11.4.3 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Challenges

11.4.4 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Distributors

12.3 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4375555/global-1-3-propanediol-pdo-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”