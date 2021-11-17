1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, CAC Group

“

The report titled Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-dicyanobenzene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-dicyanobenzene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, CAC Group, Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical, Suli, Syngenta, SDS Biotech, Sipcam-Oxon

Market Segmentation by Product:

98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Epoxy Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Pesticide

Others



The 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-dicyanobenzene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-dicyanobenzene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-dicyanobenzene market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,3-dicyanobenzene

1.2 1,3-dicyanobenzene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 1,3-dicyanobenzene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Epoxy Curing Agent

1.3.3 Nylon Resin

1.3.4 Pesticide

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,3-dicyanobenzene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,3-dicyanobenzene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,3-dicyanobenzene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production

3.4.1 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production

3.6.1 China 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,3-dicyanobenzene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Showa Denko

7.1.1 Showa Denko 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.1.2 Showa Denko 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Showa Denko 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 CAC Group

7.3.1 CAC Group 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.3.2 CAC Group 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 CAC Group 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 CAC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 CAC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical

7.4.1 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Suli

7.5.1 Suli 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Suli 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Suli 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Suli Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Suli Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Syngenta

7.6.1 Syngenta 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Syngenta 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Syngenta 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Syngenta Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Syngenta Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SDS Biotech

7.7.1 SDS Biotech 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.7.2 SDS Biotech 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SDS Biotech 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SDS Biotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SDS Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sipcam-Oxon

7.8.1 Sipcam-Oxon 1,3-dicyanobenzene Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sipcam-Oxon 1,3-dicyanobenzene Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sipcam-Oxon 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sipcam-Oxon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sipcam-Oxon Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,3-dicyanobenzene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,3-dicyanobenzene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,3-dicyanobenzene

8.4 1,3-dicyanobenzene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,3-dicyanobenzene Distributors List

9.3 1,3-dicyanobenzene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,3-dicyanobenzene Industry Trends

10.2 1,3-dicyanobenzene Growth Drivers

10.3 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Challenges

10.4 1,3-dicyanobenzene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,3-dicyanobenzene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,3-dicyanobenzene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-dicyanobenzene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

