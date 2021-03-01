1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Atul Ltd, Zhejiang Rongkai Technology, Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical

“

The report titled Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-cyclohexanedione report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-cyclohexanedione report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Atul Ltd, Zhejiang Rongkai Technology, Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical, Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical, Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals, Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Pesticide Intermediate

Dye Intermediate



The 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-cyclohexanedione market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-cyclohexanedione industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-cyclohexanedione market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,3-cyclohexanedione

1.2 1,3-cyclohexanedione Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 1,3-cyclohexanedione Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

1.3.3 Pesticide Intermediate

1.3.4 Dye Intermediate

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China 1,3-cyclohexanedione Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,3-cyclohexanedione Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,3-cyclohexanedione Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production

3.4.1 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production

3.6.1 China 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,3-cyclohexanedione Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Atul Ltd

7.1.1 Atul Ltd 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atul Ltd 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Atul Ltd 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Atul Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Atul Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology

7.2.1 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Zhejiang Rongkai Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical

7.3.1 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.3.2 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Liaoning Hyde Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shandong Guangtong New Materials

7.4.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical

7.5.1 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jiangsu Hengxiang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical

7.6.1 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

7.7.1 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical

7.8.1 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu MeiHuiLin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,3-cyclohexanedione Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,3-cyclohexanedione Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,3-cyclohexanedione

8.4 1,3-cyclohexanedione Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,3-cyclohexanedione Distributors List

9.3 1,3-cyclohexanedione Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,3-cyclohexanedione Industry Trends

10.2 1,3-cyclohexanedione Growth Drivers

10.3 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Challenges

10.4 1,3-cyclohexanedione Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,3-cyclohexanedione Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,3-cyclohexanedione

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,3-cyclohexanedione by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

