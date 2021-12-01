1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

“

The report titled Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2784640/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem, Genomatica

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Industrial



The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2784640/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Fermentation

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Industry Trends

2.4.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Drivers

2.4.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Challenges

2.4.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Restraints

3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales

3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 OXEA

12.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information

12.1.2 OXEA Overview

12.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products and Services

12.1.5 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 OXEA Recent Developments

12.2 DAICEL

12.2.1 DAICEL Corporation Information

12.2.2 DAICEL Overview

12.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products and Services

12.2.5 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DAICEL Recent Developments

12.3 KH Neochem

12.3.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information

12.3.2 KH Neochem Overview

12.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products and Services

12.3.5 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 KH Neochem Recent Developments

12.4 Genomatica

12.4.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

12.4.2 Genomatica Overview

12.4.3 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products and Services

12.4.5 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Genomatica Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Mode & Process

13.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Channels

13.4.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distributors

13.5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2784640/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”