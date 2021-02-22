1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

“

The report titled Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2743078/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

Market Segmentation by Product: Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation



Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetic

Industrial



The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2743078/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Scope

1.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Fermentation

1.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) as of 2020)

3.4 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kg Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kg Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Business

12.1 OXEA

12.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information

12.1.2 OXEA Business Overview

12.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

12.1.5 OXEA Recent Development

12.2 DAICEL

12.2.1 DAICEL Corporation Information

12.2.2 DAICEL Business Overview

12.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

12.2.5 DAICEL Recent Development

12.3 KH Neochem

12.3.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information

12.3.2 KH Neochem Business Overview

12.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

12.3.5 KH Neochem Recent Development

…

13 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0)

13.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distributors List

14.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Trends

15.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Drivers

15.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Challenges

15.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2743078/global-1-3-butylene-glycol-cas-107-88-0-sales-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”