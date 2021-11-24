1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem

“

The report titled Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OXEA, DAICEL, KH Neochem, Genomatica

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Industrial



The 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Fermentation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 OXEA

4.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information

4.1.2 OXEA Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

4.1.4 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 OXEA Recent Development

4.2 DAICEL

4.2.1 DAICEL Corporation Information

4.2.2 DAICEL Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

4.2.4 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 DAICEL Recent Development

4.3 KH Neochem

4.3.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information

4.3.2 KH Neochem Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

4.3.4 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 KH Neochem Recent Development

4.4 Genomatica

4.4.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

4.4.2 Genomatica Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Products Offered

4.4.4 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Genomatica 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Genomatica Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

7.4 North America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Clients Analysis

12.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Drivers

13.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Opportunities

13.3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Challenges

13.4 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”