12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Oxea, Korea PTG, Kowa Chemical

The report titled Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 12BG (1,2-butanediol) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 12BG (1,2-butanediol) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oxea, Korea PTG, Kowa Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

>80%

>90%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

MedicAL

Chemical

Textile

Papermaking

Automotive



The 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 12BG (1,2-butanediol) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Table of Contents:

1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Overview

1.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Overview

1.2 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Segment by Purity

1.2.1 >80%

1.2.2 >90%

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size by Purity

1.3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size Overview by Purity (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size Review by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Purity

1.4.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 12BG (1,2-butanediol) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Application

4.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 MedicAL

4.1.2 Chemical

4.1.3 Textile

4.1.4 Papermaking

4.1.5 Automotive

4.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

5.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

6.1 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

8.1 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Business

10.1 Oxea

10.1.1 Oxea Corporation Information

10.1.2 Oxea Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Products Offered

10.1.5 Oxea Recent Development

10.2 Korea PTG

10.2.1 Korea PTG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Korea PTG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Korea PTG 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Products Offered

10.2.5 Korea PTG Recent Development

10.3 Kowa Chemical

10.3.1 Kowa Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kowa Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kowa Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kowa Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kowa Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Distributors

12.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

