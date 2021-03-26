1,2-Propylene Glycol Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman

“

The report titled Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,2-Propylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2978079/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Propylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chem, Asahi Kasei, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol



Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents



The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2978079/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-market

Table of Contents:

1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Overview

1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.2.2 Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propylene Glycol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Application

4.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

4.1.2 Functional Fluids

4.1.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

4.1.4 Liquid Detergents

4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

5.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

6.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propylene Glycol Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Lyondell Basell

10.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lyondell Basell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dow 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

10.3 Huntsman

10.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.4 ADM

10.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.4.2 ADM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.4.5 ADM Recent Development

10.5 INEOS

10.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.5.2 INEOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Repsol

10.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

10.8 Sumitomo Chem

10.8.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

10.9 Asahi Kasei

10.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.10 SKC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SKC Recent Development

10.11 Shell

10.11.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.11.5 Shell Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Shida Shenghua

10.12.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

10.13 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

10.13.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information

10.13.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.13.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development

10.14 Hi-tech Spring Chem

10.14.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.14.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development

10.15 Daze Group

10.15.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Daze Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Daze Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.15.5 Daze Group Recent Development

10.16 Shandong Depu Chem

10.16.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shandong Depu Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

10.16.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Distributors

12.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2978079/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”