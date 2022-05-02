1,2-Propandiol Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2028 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global 1,2-Propandiol market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global 1,2-Propandiol market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global 1,2-Propandiol market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global 1,2-Propandiol market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the 1,2-Propandiol market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the 1,2-Propandiol market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the 1,2-Propandiol report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Research Report: Dow

Lyondell Basell

Indorama (Huntsman)

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Anhui Tongling Jintai

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

Haike Xinyuan

Daze Chemical

Depp Technology

Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.



Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Food & Pharma Grade



Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global 1,2-Propandiol market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make 1,2-Propandiol research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global 1,2-Propandiol market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global 1,2-Propandiol market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the 1,2-Propandiol report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides 1,2-Propandiol market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the 1,2-Propandiol market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) 1,2-Propandiol market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate 1,2-Propandiol business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global 1,2-Propandiol market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the 1,2-Propandiol market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global 1,2-Propandiol market?

Table of Content

1 1,2-Propandiol Market Overview

1.1 1,2-Propandiol Product Overview

1.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Food & Pharma Grade

1.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propandiol Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propandiol Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,2-Propandiol Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,2-Propandiol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,2-Propandiol Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propandiol as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propandiol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,2-Propandiol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,2-Propandiol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global 1,2-Propandiol by Application

4.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

4.1.2 Functional Fluids

4.1.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

4.1.4 Liquid Detergents

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America 1,2-Propandiol by Country

5.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe 1,2-Propandiol by Country

6.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propandiol Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Lyondell Basell

10.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lyondell Basell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

10.3 Indorama (Huntsman)

10.3.1 Indorama (Huntsman) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Indorama (Huntsman) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.3.5 Indorama (Huntsman) Recent Development

10.4 ADM

10.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.4.2 ADM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.4.5 ADM Recent Development

10.5 INEOS

10.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.5.2 INEOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Repsol

10.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

10.8 SKC

10.8.1 SKC Corporation Information

10.8.2 SKC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.8.5 SKC Recent Development

10.9 Shell

10.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.9.5 Shell Recent Development

10.10 Anhui Tongling Jintai

10.10.1 Anhui Tongling Jintai Corporation Information

10.10.2 Anhui Tongling Jintai Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.10.5 Anhui Tongling Jintai Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

10.12.1 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.12.5 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Recent Development

10.13 Haike Xinyuan

10.13.1 Haike Xinyuan Corporation Information

10.13.2 Haike Xinyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.13.5 Haike Xinyuan Recent Development

10.14 Daze Chemical

10.14.1 Daze Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Daze Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.14.5 Daze Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Depp Technology

10.15.1 Depp Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Depp Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.15.5 Depp Technology Recent Development

10.16 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

10.16.1 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.16.5 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Recent Development

10.17 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.17.1 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

10.17.5 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,2-Propandiol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,2-Propandiol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Trends

11.4.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Drivers

11.4.3 1,2-Propandiol Market Challenges

11.4.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,2-Propandiol Distributors

12.3 1,2-Propandiol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

