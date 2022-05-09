1,2-Propandiol Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2028 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman)

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global 1,2-Propandiol market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global 1,2-Propandiol market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global 1,2-Propandiol market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global 1,2-Propandiol market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4541331/global-1-2-propandiol-market
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the 1,2-Propandiol market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the 1,2-Propandiol market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the 1,2-Propandiol report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Research Report: Dow
Lyondell Basell
Indorama (Huntsman)
ADM
INEOS
BASF
Repsol
SKC
Shell
Anhui Tongling Jintai
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.
CNOOC Shell Petrochemical
Haike Xinyuan
Daze Chemical
Depp Technology
Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy
Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade
Food & Pharma Grade
Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
Functional Fluids
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
Liquid Detergents
Others
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global 1,2-Propandiol market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make 1,2-Propandiol research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global 1,2-Propandiol market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global 1,2-Propandiol market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the 1,2-Propandiol report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Reasons to Procure this Report: –
(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
(B) The report provides 1,2-Propandiol market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.
(C) The research includes the 1,2-Propandiol market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
(D) 1,2-Propandiol market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
(F) The study helps evaluate 1,2-Propandiol business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global 1,2-Propandiol market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the 1,2-Propandiol market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global 1,2-Propandiol market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4541331/global-1-2-propandiol-market
Table of Content
1 1,2-Propandiol Market Overview
1.1 1,2-Propandiol Product Overview
1.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Industrial Grade
1.2.2 Food & Pharma Grade
1.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propandiol Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propandiol Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players 1,2-Propandiol Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 1,2-Propandiol Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,2-Propandiol Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propandiol as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propandiol Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,2-Propandiol Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 1,2-Propandiol Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global 1,2-Propandiol by Application
4.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
4.1.2 Functional Fluids
4.1.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
4.1.4 Liquid Detergents
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America 1,2-Propandiol by Country
5.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe 1,2-Propandiol by Country
6.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol by Country
8.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propandiol Business
10.1 Dow
10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.1.5 Dow Recent Development
10.2 Lyondell Basell
10.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lyondell Basell Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development
10.3 Indorama (Huntsman)
10.3.1 Indorama (Huntsman) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Indorama (Huntsman) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.3.5 Indorama (Huntsman) Recent Development
10.4 ADM
10.4.1 ADM Corporation Information
10.4.2 ADM Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.4.5 ADM Recent Development
10.5 INEOS
10.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information
10.5.2 INEOS Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.5.5 INEOS Recent Development
10.6 BASF
10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.6.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.6.5 BASF Recent Development
10.7 Repsol
10.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information
10.7.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.7.5 Repsol Recent Development
10.8 SKC
10.8.1 SKC Corporation Information
10.8.2 SKC Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.8.5 SKC Recent Development
10.9 Shell
10.9.1 Shell Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.9.5 Shell Recent Development
10.10 Anhui Tongling Jintai
10.10.1 Anhui Tongling Jintai Corporation Information
10.10.2 Anhui Tongling Jintai Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.10.5 Anhui Tongling Jintai Recent Development
10.11 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.11.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.11.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.12 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical
10.12.1 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Corporation Information
10.12.2 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.12.5 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Recent Development
10.13 Haike Xinyuan
10.13.1 Haike Xinyuan Corporation Information
10.13.2 Haike Xinyuan Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.13.5 Haike Xinyuan Recent Development
10.14 Daze Chemical
10.14.1 Daze Chemical Corporation Information
10.14.2 Daze Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.14.5 Daze Chemical Recent Development
10.15 Depp Technology
10.15.1 Depp Technology Corporation Information
10.15.2 Depp Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.15.5 Depp Technology Recent Development
10.16 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy
10.16.1 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.16.5 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Recent Development
10.17 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.17.1 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.17.2 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered
10.17.5 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 1,2-Propandiol Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 1,2-Propandiol Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Dynamics
11.4.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Trends
11.4.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Drivers
11.4.3 1,2-Propandiol Market Challenges
11.4.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 1,2-Propandiol Distributors
12.3 1,2-Propandiol Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”