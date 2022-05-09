1,2-Propandiol Market 2022 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global 1,2-Propandiol market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global 1,2-Propandiol market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global 1,2-Propandiol market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global 1,2-Propandiol market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the 1,2-Propandiol market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the 1,2-Propandiol market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the 1,2-Propandiol report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Research Report: Dow

Lyondell Basell

Indorama (Huntsman)

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Anhui Tongling Jintai

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

Haike Xinyuan

Daze Chemical

Depp Technology

Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.



Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Food & Pharma Grade



Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global 1,2-Propandiol market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make 1,2-Propandiol research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global 1,2-Propandiol market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global 1,2-Propandiol market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the 1,2-Propandiol report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides 1,2-Propandiol market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the 1,2-Propandiol market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) 1,2-Propandiol market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate 1,2-Propandiol business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global 1,2-Propandiol market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the 1,2-Propandiol market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global 1,2-Propandiol market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Propandiol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Food & Pharma Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

1.3.3 Functional Fluids

1.3.4 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

1.3.5 Liquid Detergents

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Production

2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-Propandiol by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of 1,2-Propandiol in 2021

4.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,2-Propandiol Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Overview

12.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.2 Lyondell Basell

12.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lyondell Basell Overview

12.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Developments

12.3 Indorama (Huntsman)

12.3.1 Indorama (Huntsman) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Indorama (Huntsman) Overview

12.3.3 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Indorama (Huntsman) Recent Developments

12.4 ADM

12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADM Overview

12.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 ADM Recent Developments

12.5 INEOS

12.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.5.2 INEOS Overview

12.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 INEOS Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 Repsol

12.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Repsol Overview

12.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Repsol Recent Developments

12.8 SKC

12.8.1 SKC Corporation Information

12.8.2 SKC Overview

12.8.3 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 SKC Recent Developments

12.9 Shell

12.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shell Overview

12.9.3 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Shell Recent Developments

12.10 Anhui Tongling Jintai

12.10.1 Anhui Tongling Jintai Corporation Information

12.10.2 Anhui Tongling Jintai Overview

12.10.3 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Anhui Tongling Jintai Recent Developments

12.11 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview

12.11.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.12 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

12.12.1 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Overview

12.12.3 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.13 Haike Xinyuan

12.13.1 Haike Xinyuan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Haike Xinyuan Overview

12.13.3 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Haike Xinyuan Recent Developments

12.14 Daze Chemical

12.14.1 Daze Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Daze Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Daze Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Depp Technology

12.15.1 Depp Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Depp Technology Overview

12.15.3 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Depp Technology Recent Developments

12.16 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

12.16.1 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Overview

12.16.3 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Recent Developments

12.17 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.17.1 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview

12.17.3 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 1,2-Propandiol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1,2-Propandiol Production Mode & Process

13.4 1,2-Propandiol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1,2-Propandiol Sales Channels

13.4.2 1,2-Propandiol Distributors

13.5 1,2-Propandiol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Trends

14.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Drivers

14.3 1,2-Propandiol Market Challenges

14.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 1,2-Propandiol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

