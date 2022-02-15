1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2028 | BASF, Shell, MEGlobal

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4360761/global-and-united-states-1-2-dihydroxyethane-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Dihydroxyethane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Shell, MEGlobal, ExxonMobil Chemical, Solventis, SABIC, HELM AG, Ravago Chemicals UK, SAME Chemicals, Gautam ZEN UK LTD, Sinopec

Market Segmentation by Product:

0.98

0.99

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Antifreeze

Adhesives

Automotive Care Products

Cosmetics

Others



The 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4360761/global-and-united-states-1-2-dihydroxyethane-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market expansion?

What will be the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market?

Which technological advancements will influence the 1,2-Dihydroxyethane market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Industry Trends

1.5.2 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Drivers

1.5.3 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Challenges

1.5.4 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Purity

2.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Segment by Purity

2.1.1 0.98

2.1.2 0.99

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Purity

2.2.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Purity

2.3.1 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Antifreeze

3.1.2 Adhesives

3.1.3 Automotive Care Products

3.1.4 Cosmetics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1,2-Dihydroxyethane in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Shell

7.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shell 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shell 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.2.5 Shell Recent Development

7.3 MEGlobal

7.3.1 MEGlobal Corporation Information

7.3.2 MEGlobal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MEGlobal 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MEGlobal 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.3.5 MEGlobal Recent Development

7.4 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.4.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.4.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Solventis

7.5.1 Solventis Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solventis Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Solventis 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Solventis 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.5.5 Solventis Recent Development

7.6 SABIC

7.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.6.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SABIC 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SABIC 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.6.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.7 HELM AG

7.7.1 HELM AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 HELM AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HELM AG 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HELM AG 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.7.5 HELM AG Recent Development

7.8 Ravago Chemicals UK

7.8.1 Ravago Chemicals UK Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ravago Chemicals UK Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ravago Chemicals UK 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ravago Chemicals UK 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.8.5 Ravago Chemicals UK Recent Development

7.9 SAME Chemicals

7.9.1 SAME Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 SAME Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SAME Chemicals 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SAME Chemicals 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.9.5 SAME Chemicals Recent Development

7.10 Gautam ZEN UK LTD

7.10.1 Gautam ZEN UK LTD Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gautam ZEN UK LTD Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gautam ZEN UK LTD 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gautam ZEN UK LTD 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.10.5 Gautam ZEN UK LTD Recent Development

7.11 Sinopec

7.11.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sinopec 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sinopec 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Products Offered

7.11.5 Sinopec Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Distributors

8.3 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Production Mode & Process

8.4 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Sales Channels

8.4.2 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Distributors

8.5 1,2-Dihydroxyethane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4360761/global-and-united-states-1-2-dihydroxyethane-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”