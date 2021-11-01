1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | BASF, ,

“

A newly published report titled “(1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF

Market Segmentation by Product:

0.995

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical Intermediate

Stabilizer

Nonionic Surfactant

Other



The 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Overview

1.1 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Product Overview

1.2 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Segment by Purity

1.2.1 0.995

1.2.2 Other

1.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Size by Purity

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Size Overview by Purity (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size Review by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Purity

1.4.1 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Purity (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Application

4.1 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Intermediate

4.1.2 Stabilizer

4.1.3 Nonionic Surfactant

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Country

5.1 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Country

6.1 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Distributors

12.3 1,2-Butylene Oxide (BO) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

