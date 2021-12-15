1,2-Butadiene Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | EVONIK, Wiley Companies, Chemwill Asia

“

The report titled Global 1,2-Butadiene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,2-Butadiene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,2-Butadiene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,2-Butadiene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,2-Butadiene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,2-Butadiene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3862088/global-1-2-butadiene-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,2-Butadiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,2-Butadiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,2-Butadiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,2-Butadiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,2-Butadiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,2-Butadiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

EVONIK, Wiley Companies, Chemwill Asia, Air Liquide, BOC Sciences, Shanghai Wechem Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Synthetic Rubber Monomer

Organic Synthesis Intermediate

Others



The 1,2-Butadiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,2-Butadiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,2-Butadiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,2-Butadiene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,2-Butadiene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,2-Butadiene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,2-Butadiene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,2-Butadiene market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3862088/global-1-2-butadiene-market

Table of Contents:

1 1,2-Butadiene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,2-Butadiene

1.2 1,2-Butadiene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Purity 97%

1.2.3 Purity 98%

1.2.4 Purity 99%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 1,2-Butadiene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Synthetic Rubber Monomer

1.3.3 Organic Synthesis Intermediate

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,2-Butadiene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,2-Butadiene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,2-Butadiene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,2-Butadiene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,2-Butadiene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,2-Butadiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,2-Butadiene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,2-Butadiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,2-Butadiene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,2-Butadiene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,2-Butadiene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,2-Butadiene Production

3.4.1 North America 1,2-Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,2-Butadiene Production

3.6.1 China 1,2-Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,2-Butadiene Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,2-Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,2-Butadiene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,2-Butadiene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,2-Butadiene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 EVONIK

7.1.1 EVONIK 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.1.2 EVONIK 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 EVONIK 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 EVONIK Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 EVONIK Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Wiley Companies

7.2.1 Wiley Companies 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wiley Companies 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Wiley Companies 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Wiley Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Wiley Companies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chemwill Asia

7.3.1 Chemwill Asia 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemwill Asia 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chemwill Asia 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chemwill Asia Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chemwill Asia Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Air Liquide

7.4.1 Air Liquide 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Air Liquide 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Air Liquide 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Air Liquide Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BOC Sciences

7.5.1 BOC Sciences 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.5.2 BOC Sciences 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BOC Sciences 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BOC Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BOC Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shanghai Wechem Chemical

7.6.1 Shanghai Wechem Chemical 1,2-Butadiene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shanghai Wechem Chemical 1,2-Butadiene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shanghai Wechem Chemical 1,2-Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shanghai Wechem Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shanghai Wechem Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,2-Butadiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,2-Butadiene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,2-Butadiene

8.4 1,2-Butadiene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,2-Butadiene Distributors List

9.3 1,2-Butadiene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,2-Butadiene Industry Trends

10.2 1,2-Butadiene Growth Drivers

10.3 1,2-Butadiene Market Challenges

10.4 1,2-Butadiene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,2-Butadiene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,2-Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,2-Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,2-Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,2-Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,2-Butadiene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,2-Butadiene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,2-Butadiene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,2-Butadiene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,2-Butadiene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,2-Butadiene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,2-Butadiene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,2-Butadiene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,2-Butadiene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3862088/global-1-2-butadiene-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”