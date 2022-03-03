1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2028 | MYJ Chemical, Shandong Guoyao Chemical, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

MYJ Chemical, Shandong Guoyao Chemical, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Henan Allgreen Chemical, Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediate

Dye Intermediates

Others



The 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Industry Trends

1.5.2 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Drivers

1.5.3 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Challenges

1.5.4 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Purity 98%

2.1.2 Purity 99%

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

3.1.2 Pesticide Intermediate

3.1.3 Dye Intermediates

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MYJ Chemical

7.1.1 MYJ Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 MYJ Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MYJ Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MYJ Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Products Offered

7.1.5 MYJ Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Shandong Guoyao Chemical

7.2.1 Shandong Guoyao Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shandong Guoyao Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shandong Guoyao Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shandong Guoyao Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Products Offered

7.2.5 Shandong Guoyao Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

7.3.1 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Products Offered

7.3.5 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Henan Allgreen Chemical

7.4.1 Henan Allgreen Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henan Allgreen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Henan Allgreen Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Henan Allgreen Chemical 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Products Offered

7.4.5 Henan Allgreen Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology

7.5.1 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Products Offered

7.5.5 Shandong Shenglan Chemical Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Distributors

8.3 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Production Mode & Process

8.4 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Sales Channels

8.4.2 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Distributors

8.5 1-Phenyl-2-Pyrrolidinone Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

