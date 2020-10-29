1-Butene Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026| Evonik, Shell, ExxonMobil, CP Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global 1-Butene market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global 1-Butene market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global 1-Butene market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The 1-Butene research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1776151/1658771/global-1-butene-market

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1-Butene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1-Butene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the 1-Butene report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1-Butene Market Research Report: Evonik, Shell, ExxonMobil, CP Chemical, Praxair, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Tonen Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan, Sabic, Jam, Petro Rabigh, OPaL, Qatar Chemical, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PTT, CNPC, SINOPEC

Global 1-Butene Market by Type: Crude C4 Seperation, Ethylene Dimerization, Other

Global 1-Butene Market by Application: Polyethylene, Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA), Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Each segment of the global 1-Butene market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global 1-Butene market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global 1-Butene market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global 1-Butene market?

What will be the size of the global 1-Butene market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global 1-Butene market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global 1-Butene market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global 1-Butene market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1658771/global-1-butene-market

Table of Contents

1 1-Butene Market Overview

1 1-Butene Product Overview

1.2 1-Butene Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global 1-Butene Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global 1-Butene Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global 1-Butene Market Competition by Company

1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1-Butene Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players 1-Butene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 1-Butene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1-Butene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global 1-Butene Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1-Butene Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 1-Butene Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1-Butene Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 1-Butene Application/End Users

1 1-Butene Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global 1-Butene Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global 1-Butene Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global 1-Butene Market Forecast

1 Global 1-Butene Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global 1-Butene Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 1-Butene Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 1-Butene Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global 1-Butene Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global 1-Butene Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global 1-Butene Forecast in Agricultural

7 1-Butene Upstream Raw Materials

1 1-Butene Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 1-Butene Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.