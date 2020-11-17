1-Butene Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026| Evonik, Shell, ExxonMobil, CP Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global 1-Butene industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global 1-Butene industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to 1-Butene have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future 1-Butene trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as 1-Butene pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global 1-Butene industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall 1-Butene growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the 1-Butene report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in 1-Butene business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the 1-Butene industry.

Major players operating in the Global 1-Butene Market include: Evonik, Shell, ExxonMobil, CP Chemical, Praxair, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Tonen Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan, Sabic, Jam, Petro Rabigh, OPaL, Qatar Chemical, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PTT, CNPC, SINOPEC

Global 1-Butene Market by Product Type: Crude C4 Seperation, Ethylene Dimerization, Other

Global 1-Butene Market by Application: Polyethylene, Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA), Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global 1-Butene industry, the report has segregated the global 1-Butene business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global 1-Butene market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global 1-Butene market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global 1-Butene market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global 1-Butene market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global 1-Butene market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global 1-Butene market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global 1-Butene market?

Table of Contents

1 1-Butene Market Overview

1 1-Butene Product Overview

1.2 1-Butene Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global 1-Butene Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global 1-Butene Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global 1-Butene Market Competition by Company

1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1-Butene Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players 1-Butene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 1-Butene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1-Butene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global 1-Butene Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1-Butene Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 1-Butene Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 1-Butene Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1-Butene Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa 1-Butene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 1-Butene Application/End Users

1 1-Butene Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global 1-Butene Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global 1-Butene Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global 1-Butene Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global 1-Butene Market Forecast

1 Global 1-Butene Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global 1-Butene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global 1-Butene Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 1-Butene Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global 1-Butene Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 1-Butene Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global 1-Butene Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global 1-Butene Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global 1-Butene Forecast in Agricultural

7 1-Butene Upstream Raw Materials

1 1-Butene Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 1-Butene Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

