1, 4 Butanediol Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027| BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global 1, 4 Butanediol market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the 1, 4 Butanediol industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market.

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the 1, 4 Butanediol industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Research Report: BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market by Type: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market by Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethanes (PU), Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global 1, 4 Butanediol market.

Key Takeaways

In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets

Market entropy

Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market

Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay

Powerful analysis of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies

Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues

Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares

Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1, 4 Butanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reppe process

1.2.3 Davy process

1.2.4 Butadiene process

1.2.5 Propylene oxide process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.3.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.3.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.3.5 Polyurethanes (PU)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production

2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 Dairen Chemical

12.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dairen Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.2.5 Dairen Chemical Related Developments

12.3 Lyondellbasell

12.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lyondellbasell Overview

12.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.3.5 Lyondellbasell Related Developments

12.4 Ashland

12.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ashland Overview

12.4.3 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.4.5 Ashland Related Developments

12.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation

12.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Related Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

12.7 INVISTA

12.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

12.7.2 INVISTA Overview

12.7.3 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.7.5 INVISTA Related Developments

12.8 MarkorChem

12.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information

12.8.2 MarkorChem Overview

12.8.3 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.8.5 MarkorChem Related Developments

12.9 Xinjiang Tianye

12.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Overview

12.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Related Developments

12.10 Changcheng Energy

12.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Changcheng Energy Overview

12.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.10.5 Changcheng Energy Related Developments

12.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group

12.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Overview

12.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Related Developments

12.12 Shanxi BidiOu

12.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Overview

12.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Related Developments

12.13 Sichuan Tianhua

12.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Overview

12.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Related Developments

12.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

12.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Related Developments

12.15 HNEC

12.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information

12.15.2 HNEC Overview

12.15.3 HNEC 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 HNEC 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.15.5 HNEC Related Developments

12.16 TunHe

12.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information

12.16.2 TunHe Overview

12.16.3 TunHe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TunHe 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description

12.16.5 TunHe Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 1, 4 Butanediol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1, 4 Butanediol Production Mode & Process

13.4 1, 4 Butanediol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Channels

13.4.2 1, 4 Butanediol Distributors

13.5 1, 4 Butanediol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Trends

14.2 1, 4 Butanediol Market Drivers

14.3 1, 4 Butanediol Market Challenges

14.4 1, 4 Butanediol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 1, 4 Butanediol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

