1, 4 Butanediol Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027| BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global 1, 4 Butanediol market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.
Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the 1, 4 Butanediol industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market.
The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the 1, 4 Butanediol industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Research Report: BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe
Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market by Type: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process
Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market by Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethanes (PU), Others
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global 1, 4 Butanediol market.
Key Takeaways
- In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets
- Market entropy
- Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market
- Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay
- Powerful analysis of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies
- Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues
- Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares
- Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1, 4 Butanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Reppe process
1.2.3 Davy process
1.2.4 Butadiene process
1.2.5 Propylene oxide process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
1.3.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.3.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
1.3.5 Polyurethanes (PU)
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production
2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in 2020
4.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.1.5 BASF Related Developments
12.2 Dairen Chemical
12.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dairen Chemical Overview
12.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.2.5 Dairen Chemical Related Developments
12.3 Lyondellbasell
12.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lyondellbasell Overview
12.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.3.5 Lyondellbasell Related Developments
12.4 Ashland
12.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ashland Overview
12.4.3 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.4.5 Ashland Related Developments
12.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation
12.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Overview
12.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Related Developments
12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments
12.7 INVISTA
12.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information
12.7.2 INVISTA Overview
12.7.3 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.7.5 INVISTA Related Developments
12.8 MarkorChem
12.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information
12.8.2 MarkorChem Overview
12.8.3 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.8.5 MarkorChem Related Developments
12.9 Xinjiang Tianye
12.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
12.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Overview
12.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Related Developments
12.10 Changcheng Energy
12.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Changcheng Energy Overview
12.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.10.5 Changcheng Energy Related Developments
12.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group
12.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Overview
12.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Related Developments
12.12 Shanxi BidiOu
12.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Overview
12.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Related Developments
12.13 Sichuan Tianhua
12.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Overview
12.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Related Developments
12.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
12.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Overview
12.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Related Developments
12.15 HNEC
12.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information
12.15.2 HNEC Overview
12.15.3 HNEC 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HNEC 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.15.5 HNEC Related Developments
12.16 TunHe
12.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information
12.16.2 TunHe Overview
12.16.3 TunHe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 TunHe 1, 4 Butanediol Product Description
12.16.5 TunHe Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 1, 4 Butanediol Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 1, 4 Butanediol Production Mode & Process
13.4 1, 4 Butanediol Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Channels
13.4.2 1, 4 Butanediol Distributors
13.5 1, 4 Butanediol Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Trends
14.2 1, 4 Butanediol Market Drivers
14.3 1, 4 Butanediol Market Challenges
14.4 1, 4 Butanediol Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 1, 4 Butanediol Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
