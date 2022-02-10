1, 4 Butanediol Market Size 2022, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2028 | BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “1, 4 Butanediol Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 4 Butanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

Market Segmentation by Product:

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others



The 1, 4 Butanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 4 Butanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1, 4 Butanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1, 4 Butanediol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1, 4 Butanediol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Trends

1.5.2 1, 4 Butanediol Market Drivers

1.5.3 1, 4 Butanediol Market Challenges

1.5.4 1, 4 Butanediol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Reppe Process

2.1.2 Davy Process

2.1.3 Butadiene Process

2.1.4 Propylene Oxide Process

2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

3.1.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.1.3 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

3.1.4 Polyurethanes (PU)

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1, 4 Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1, 4 Butanediol in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1, 4 Butanediol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1, 4 Butanediol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1, 4 Butanediol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1, 4 Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Dairen Chemical

7.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dairen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.2.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Lyondellbasell

7.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lyondellbasell Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.3.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development

7.4 Ashland

7.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ashland 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.4.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation

7.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

7.7 INVISTA

7.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

7.7.2 INVISTA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.7.5 INVISTA Recent Development

7.8 MarkorChem

7.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information

7.8.2 MarkorChem Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.8.5 MarkorChem Recent Development

7.9 Xinjiang Tianye

7.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

7.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development

7.10 Changcheng Energy

7.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information

7.10.2 Changcheng Energy Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.10.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Development

7.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group

7.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Butanediol Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Development

7.12 Shanxi BidiOu

7.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Development

7.13 Sichuan Tianhua

7.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua Products Offered

7.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Development

7.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

7.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Development

7.15 HNEC

7.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information

7.15.2 HNEC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HNEC 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HNEC Products Offered

7.15.5 HNEC Recent Development

7.16 TunHe

7.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information

7.16.2 TunHe Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 TunHe 1, 4 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 TunHe Products Offered

7.16.5 TunHe Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1, 4 Butanediol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1, 4 Butanediol Distributors

8.3 1, 4 Butanediol Production Mode & Process

8.4 1, 4 Butanediol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1, 4 Butanediol Sales Channels

8.4.2 1, 4 Butanediol Distributors

8.5 1, 4 Butanediol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”