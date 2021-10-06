1, 4 Bitanediol Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell

“
The report titled Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1, 4 Bitanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 4 Bitanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe
Market Segmentation by Product:
Reppe process
Davy process
Butadiene process
Propylene oxide process
Market Segmentation by Application:
Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
Polyurethanes (PU)
Others
The 1, 4 Bitanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 1, 4 Bitanediol market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1, 4 Bitanediol industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Reppe process
1.2.3 Davy process
1.2.4 Butadiene process
1.2.5 Propylene oxide process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
1.3.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.3.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
1.3.5 Polyurethanes (PU)
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production
2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales in 2020
4.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 Dairen Chemical
12.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dairen Chemical Overview
12.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.2.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Developments
12.3 Lyondellbasell
12.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lyondellbasell Overview
12.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.3.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments
12.4 Ashland
12.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ashland Overview
12.4.3 Ashland 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ashland 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.4.5 Ashland Recent Developments
12.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation
12.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Overview
12.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Developments
12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 INVISTA
12.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information
12.7.2 INVISTA Overview
12.7.3 INVISTA 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.7.5 INVISTA Recent Developments
12.8 MarkorChem
12.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information
12.8.2 MarkorChem Overview
12.8.3 MarkorChem 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.8.5 MarkorChem Recent Developments
12.9 Xinjiang Tianye
12.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
12.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Overview
12.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Developments
12.10 Changcheng Energy
12.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Changcheng Energy Overview
12.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.10.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Developments
12.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group
12.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Overview
12.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Developments
12.12 Shanxi BidiOu
12.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Overview
12.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Developments
12.13 Sichuan Tianhua
12.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Overview
12.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Developments
12.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
12.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Overview
12.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Developments
12.15 HNEC
12.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information
12.15.2 HNEC Overview
12.15.3 HNEC 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HNEC 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.15.5 HNEC Recent Developments
12.16 TunHe
12.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information
12.16.2 TunHe Overview
12.16.3 TunHe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 TunHe 1, 4 Bitanediol Product Description
12.16.5 TunHe Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Mode & Process
13.4 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Channels
13.4.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Distributors
13.5 1, 4 Bitanediol Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Industry Trends
14.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Drivers
14.3 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Challenges
14.4 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
