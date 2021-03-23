1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation

“

The report titled Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1, 4 Bitanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 4 Bitanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe



Market Segmentation by Product: Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process



Market Segmentation by Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others



The 1, 4 Bitanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1, 4 Bitanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1, 4 Bitanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1, 4 Bitanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reppe process

1.2.3 Davy process

1.2.4 Butadiene process

1.2.5 Propylene oxide process

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.3.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.3.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.3.5 Polyurethanes (PU)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Industry Trends

2.4.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Drivers

2.4.3 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Challenges

2.4.4 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Restraints

3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales

3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 1, 4 Bitanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Bitanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Dairen Chemical

12.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dairen Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.2.5 Dairen Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Dairen Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Lyondellbasell

12.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lyondellbasell Overview

12.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.3.5 Lyondellbasell 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments

12.4 Ashland

12.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ashland Overview

12.4.3 Ashland 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ashland 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.4.5 Ashland 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ashland Recent Developments

12.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation

12.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 INVISTA

12.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

12.7.2 INVISTA Overview

12.7.3 INVISTA 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.7.5 INVISTA 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 INVISTA Recent Developments

12.8 MarkorChem

12.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information

12.8.2 MarkorChem Overview

12.8.3 MarkorChem 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.8.5 MarkorChem 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 MarkorChem Recent Developments

12.9 Xinjiang Tianye

12.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Overview

12.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Developments

12.10 Changcheng Energy

12.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Changcheng Energy Overview

12.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.10.5 Changcheng Energy 1, 4 Bitanediol SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Changcheng Energy Recent Developments

12.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group

12.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Overview

12.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Developments

12.12 Shanxi BidiOu

12.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Overview

12.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Developments

12.13 Sichuan Tianhua

12.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Overview

12.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Developments

12.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

12.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 HNEC

12.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information

12.15.2 HNEC Overview

12.15.3 HNEC 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 HNEC 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.15.5 HNEC Recent Developments

12.16 TunHe

12.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information

12.16.2 TunHe Overview

12.16.3 TunHe 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TunHe 1, 4 Bitanediol Products and Services

12.16.5 TunHe Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1, 4 Bitanediol Production Mode & Process

13.4 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1, 4 Bitanediol Sales Channels

13.4.2 1, 4 Bitanediol Distributors

13.5 1, 4 Bitanediol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”