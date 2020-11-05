1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | DuPont, Metabolic-Explorer, DOW

“

The report titled Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Metabolic-Explorer, DOW, Glory Biomaterial, Shangdong Mingxing, Chenneng, Henan Tianguan, Shanghai Demao

Market Segmentation by Product: Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: PTT

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic

Other



The 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) market?

Table of Contents:

1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Overview

1.1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Product Overview

1.2 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Technical Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Segment by Application

4.1.1 PTT

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Cosmetic

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.5.2 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) by Application

5 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DuPont 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.2 Metabolic-Explorer

10.2.1 Metabolic-Explorer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Metabolic-Explorer Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Metabolic-Explorer 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DuPont 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.2.5 Metabolic-Explorer Recent Developments

10.3 DOW

10.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

10.3.2 DOW Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DOW 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DOW 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.3.5 DOW Recent Developments

10.4 Glory Biomaterial

10.4.1 Glory Biomaterial Corporation Information

10.4.2 Glory Biomaterial Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Glory Biomaterial 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Glory Biomaterial 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.4.5 Glory Biomaterial Recent Developments

10.5 Shangdong Mingxing

10.5.1 Shangdong Mingxing Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shangdong Mingxing Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Shangdong Mingxing 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shangdong Mingxing 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.5.5 Shangdong Mingxing Recent Developments

10.6 Chenneng

10.6.1 Chenneng Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chenneng Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Chenneng 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Chenneng 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.6.5 Chenneng Recent Developments

10.7 Henan Tianguan

10.7.1 Henan Tianguan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Henan Tianguan Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Henan Tianguan 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Henan Tianguan 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.7.5 Henan Tianguan Recent Developments

10.8 Shanghai Demao

10.8.1 Shanghai Demao Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanghai Demao Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanghai Demao 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Shanghai Demao 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanghai Demao Recent Developments

11 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Industry Trends

11.4.2 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Drivers

11.4.3 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”