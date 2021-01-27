ε-Polylysine Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Siveele, Handary, Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering

ε-Polylysine is a naturally occurring Homo-polymer of L-lysine with a degree of polymerization of 25 to 35 and Mol. weight of approximately 5000. It is produced by bacterial fermentation and it has an antimicrobial effect against yeast, fungi and gram-positive and negative bacteria, making it suitable for versatile applications in the food, feed, nutraceutical and cosmetic industry. Note: The amount reported in the report is calculated in terms of pure content. Globally, Japan, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 820.9 MT ε-Polylysine in 2017. South Korea is the second largest consumption region with consumption share of 21.89%. Followed by China and Europe, they separately consumed 297.3 MT and 201.3 MT in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global ε-Polylysine Market The global ε-Polylysine market size is projected to reach US$ 795.1 million by 2026, from US$ 521 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Global ε-Polylysine Scope and Segment ε-Polylysine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ε-Polylysine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Jnc-Corp, Siveele, Handary, Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering, Yiming Biological, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering, Lion King Biotechnology, Chengdu Jinkai Biology, Nanjing Shineking Biotech

ε-Polylysine Breakdown Data by Type

Content (below 95%), Content (above 95%)

ε-Polylysine Breakdown Data by Application

Rice, Beverage, Meat, Prepared Foods, Seafood Regional and Country-level Analysis The ε-Polylysine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the ε-Polylysine market report are Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and ε-Polylysine Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 ε-Polylysine Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global ε-Polylysine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Content (below 95%)

1.4.3 Content (above 95%) 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global ε-Polylysine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Rice

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Meat

1.3.5 Prepared Foods

1.3.6 Seafood 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global ε-Polylysine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top ε-Polylysine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global ε-Polylysine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top ε-Polylysine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top ε-Polylysine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ε-Polylysine Sales in 2020 3.2 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top ε-Polylysine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top ε-Polylysine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ε-Polylysine Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global ε-Polylysine Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global ε-Polylysine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global ε-Polylysine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global ε-Polylysine Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global ε-Polylysine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global ε-Polylysine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global ε-Polylysine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global ε-Polylysine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global ε-Polylysine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global ε-Polylysine Price by Type

4.3.1 Global ε-Polylysine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global ε-Polylysine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global ε-Polylysine Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global ε-Polylysine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global ε-Polylysine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global ε-Polylysine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global ε-Polylysine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global ε-Polylysine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global ε-Polylysine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global ε-Polylysine Price by Application

5.3.1 Global ε-Polylysine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global ε-Polylysine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America ε-Polylysine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America ε-Polylysine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America ε-Polylysine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe ε-Polylysine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe ε-Polylysine Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe ε-Polylysine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe ε-Polylysine Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe ε-Polylysine Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe ε-Polylysine Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe ε-Polylysine Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific ε-Polylysine Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America ε-Polylysine Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America ε-Polylysine Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America ε-Polylysine Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America ε-Polylysine Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America ε-Polylysine Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa ε-Polylysine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Jnc-Corp

11.1.1 Jnc-Corp Corporation Information

11.1.2 Jnc-Corp Overview

11.1.3 Jnc-Corp ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Jnc-Corp ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.1.5 Jnc-Corp Related Developments 11.2 Siveele

11.2.1 Siveele Corporation Information

11.2.2 Siveele Overview

11.2.3 Siveele ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Siveele ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.2.5 Siveele Related Developments 11.3 Handary

11.3.1 Handary Corporation Information

11.3.2 Handary Overview

11.3.3 Handary ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Handary ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.3.5 Handary Related Developments 11.4 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering

11.4.1 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering Overview

11.4.3 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.4.5 Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering Related Developments 11.5 Yiming Biological

11.5.1 Yiming Biological Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yiming Biological Overview

11.5.3 Yiming Biological ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Yiming Biological ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.5.5 Yiming Biological Related Developments 11.6 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering

11.6.1 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Overview

11.6.3 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.6.5 Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Related Developments 11.7 Lion King Biotechnology

11.7.1 Lion King Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lion King Biotechnology Overview

11.7.3 Lion King Biotechnology ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Lion King Biotechnology ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.7.5 Lion King Biotechnology Related Developments 11.8 Chengdu Jinkai Biology

11.8.1 Chengdu Jinkai Biology Corporation Information

11.8.2 Chengdu Jinkai Biology Overview

11.8.3 Chengdu Jinkai Biology ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Chengdu Jinkai Biology ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.8.5 Chengdu Jinkai Biology Related Developments 11.9 Nanjing Shineking Biotech

11.9.1 Nanjing Shineking Biotech Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nanjing Shineking Biotech Overview

11.9.3 Nanjing Shineking Biotech ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Nanjing Shineking Biotech ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.9.5 Nanjing Shineking Biotech Related Developments 11.1 Jnc-Corp

11.1.1 Jnc-Corp Corporation Information

11.1.2 Jnc-Corp Overview

11.1.3 Jnc-Corp ε-Polylysine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Jnc-Corp ε-Polylysine Product Description

11.1.5 Jnc-Corp Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 ε-Polylysine Value Chain Analysis 12.2 ε-Polylysine Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 ε-Polylysine Production Mode & Process 12.4 ε-Polylysine Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 ε-Polylysine Sales Channels

12.4.2 ε-Polylysine Distributors 12.5 ε-Polylysine Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 ε-Polylysine Industry Trends 13.2 ε-Polylysine Market Drivers 13.3 ε-Polylysine Market Challenges 13.4 ε-Polylysine Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global ε-Polylysine Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

